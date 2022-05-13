NBC Cancels Star-Studded Comedy Series After 2 Seasons

✖

Neil Bremer will not get the chance to run for another term as Los Angeles Mayor. NBC canceled the star-studded comedy, Mr. Mayor, after two seasons on Thursday. Although the show featured a stacked roster of stars, it failed to draw in big audiences during its run.

Mr. Mayor Season 2 averaged just 2.4 million total viewers each week and a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic, reports TVLine. The 10th and final episode of Season 2 will serve as the series finale. It airs on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET, following a new episode of Young Rock, which was renewed for next season.

(Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Mr. Mayor was created by Robert Carlock and Tina Fey. Ted Danson starred as a retired billboard ad executive who decided to run for Mayor of Los Angeles to earn his daughter's respect. Oscar-winner Holly Hunter starred as Arpi Meskimen, the deputy mayor who has far more interest in politics than Neil. Vela Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) played Neil's chief of staff Mikaela Shaw, while Mike Cabellon (Orange Is the New Black) played chief strategist Tommy Tomas. Kyla Kenedy (The Walking Dead) played Neil's daughter Orly, and Bobby Moynahan (Saturday Night Live) played Neil's communications director Jayden Kwapis.

The show also featured several big guest stars. Mary Steenburgen, Andie MacDowell, David Spade, Chrissy Teigen, Natalie Morales, Ed Begley Jr., and Anna Camp all made appearances during the show's short run. Mr. Mayor will finish with 20 episodes.

Mr. Mayor began life as a 30 Rock spinoff, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show was originally going to star Alec Baldwin as his 30 Rock character Jack Donaghy, who would decide to run for mayor of New York City after leaving General Electric. Baldwin was in talks for almost a full year before he dropped out. Fey and Carlock then approached Danson, who would become available after The Good Place ended.

Once Danson signed on, the show had to be reworked because he refused to move to New York. Carlock and Fey agreed to move the show's setting to Los Angeles, which also meant removing all 30 Rock references. The situation was similar to Parks and Recreation, which began life as a spinoff of The Office before becoming its own thing. Unfortunately, Mr. Mayor didn't meet the same successful fate as Parks and Recreation.