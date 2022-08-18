'The Good Place' Star D'Arcy Carden Addresses Whether She Would Ever Appear on CBS's 'Ghosts'

Could the Woodstone B&B get a dose of The Good Place in Season 2 of Ghosts? While at San Diego Comic-Con last month, the cast of the smash hit CBS sitcom admitted they would love to see actress D'Arcy Carden — who is also series star Brandon Scott Jones's best friend and former co-star on The Good Place — appear on an episode of their show. Since the admission, Carden has responded most enthusiastically to the spirited invite, saying "hell yeah!" to a possible appearance.

"God, I love that show. I love that cast. It's so much fun," she told Collider. "Brandon Scott Jones is my real true love. I adore him. It's almost like he's my and my husband's third spouse, or child. I'm not quite sure what our relationship is, but we spend most of our time with him. I would do that show in a heartbeat."

Adding how she would "love to be in scenes" with Jones, Carden admits the two have been together on stage for 15 years. "We've done sketch shows, and improv shows, and two-person improv shows. I think he's one of the most talented people on the face of the earth, and I would do whatever he wants, forever," she said. "Maybe I could play his twin sister, or his enemy, or his wife, something. I'm in, whatever he wants. I'll go to Canada for that. Hell yeah!"

During the cast's interview with Collider, Jones, who plays Captain Isaac Higgintoot, was asked who his "ghost-seeing confidant" is, stating if one person would ever believe him it would be Carden. "She would be the most game," he said as his Ghosts co-star Rose McIver chimed in that Carden was an "absolute hit actress we're dying to get on our show." Scott agreed, saying she is the "most game" and would be "ready to go." Elsewhere in the conversation, Rebecca Wisocky who plays Hetty suggested that Carden could play the sister of Asher Grodman's character Trevor — to which everyone — including Danielle Pinnock and Grodman appeared to be overwhelmingly in support of it happening.

While at the show's first of many more to come San Diego Comic-Con appearances on July 21, the showrunners and their multitalented cast members — McIver, Grodman, Wisocky, Jones, Pinnock, Richie Moriarty, Sheila Carrasco, Román Zaragoza, Devan Chandler Long and Utkarsh Ambudkar — teased to fans of what can be expected in Season 2 when it returns in September on CBS and Paramount+. One-half of the show's creators, Joe Wiseman, also mentioned how audiences would "learn a little bit more" about each ghost's backstory while examining "lots of fun mysteries."

The co-showrunner confirmed that each ghost at the mansion has a special power, which they will "continue to explore" all season long as they create a focus on Pinnock's Alberta Haynes character and the mystery behind who murdered her. Elsewhere, the showrunner also teased how a "tree on the property" has a "special meaning" to Sasappis (Zaragoza) as it is as old as the Lenape spirit. Expressing his excitement over the story, Zaragoza hyped fans to "get ready." But while these stories will be explored, co-showrunner Joe Port chimed in that there will also be a "surprising connection" with an established ghost that lives at the Farnsby home.

First premiering last October, the CBS smash hit Ghosts was developed by Port and Wiseman, who will also carry out a three-year deal with the eye network for additional programming. After record ratings and a win across broadcast, Ghosts was renewed for a second season in January and will return at a new time on Sept. 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET. For more on Ghosts and everything Season 2, stay tuned to the very latest about the show, news about the cast, and everything in between only on PopCulture. In the meantime, relive the first season of Ghosts on Paramount+ for free from June 3 to Sept. 2, 2022.