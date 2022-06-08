'Ghosts' Showrunners Sign 3-Year Deal With CBS Studios for Additional Programming

✖

Get ready for more from the people who brought you Ghosts. CBS Studios has signed a three-year overall deal with Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, the executive producers and showrunners of the hit comedy developed from the British series of the same name, as per Deadline. Ghosts has had incredible success since its premiere, ranking as the number one new series of the 2021-22 season and ending the year tied with Young Sheldon as the number one broadcast comedy in the 18-49 demographic.

Port and Wiseman have been a comedy duo for decades, meeting in 1998 while working as assistants on the animated comedy Dilbert. "The Joes," as they are known, have gone on to work together on The Office, New Girl, The Odd Couple and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, also developing pilots including as What About Barb, Joe Joe & Jane and Rebounding.

Finding such success with Ghosts has been a major career moment for both Port and Wiseman, who shared their excitement at signing on with CBS in statements to Deadline. "From George Cheeks and David Stapf and Kelly Kahl, both the studio and network at CBS have been dream creative partners," reads a statement from both Port and Wiseman. "We love working with Kate Adler and Alec Botnick at the Studio, as well as Thom Sherman and Amy Reisenbach at the network. This project couldn't have been set up at a better place."

Port added, "The entire company has been so supportive of the show, right from the start. CBS took a really big swing, one that most broadcast networks at the time wouldn't have done. And they marketed the hell out of the show. Seeing a Ghosts ad during a Steelers game was probably my career highlight thus far."

"The Joes are the best," added Kate Adler, EVP Comedy Development, CBS Studios. "We have been fans of their smart, sophisticated humor for a long, long time. It's a joy to work with them. And not just because they are the only writing team you never have to ask the question 'Which one is...?'"