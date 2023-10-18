'The Good Fight' Complete Series DVD's Release Date Revealed

It's been almost a year since The Good Fight came to an end, but the complete series is coming soon to DVD. From Paramount Home Entertainment, The Good Fight: The Complete Series will arrive on DVD on Nov. 7. The 18-disc collection includes all six seasons that span 60 episodes. There are also over two hours of special features that include exclusive deleted scenes, extended scenes, and gag reels. Another special feature that is part of the DVD is called "The Good Fight: A Farewell." This will likely be the cast and crew saying goodbye to the series and possibly looking back at their time on the legal drama. In other words, fans may want to have some tissues with them while watching.

The critically acclaimed The Good Wife spinoff ran for four seasons on CBS All Access, with an additional two seasons on Paramount+. The series follows Christine Baranski's Diane Lockhart, who is forced out of her own law firm following a financial scam that destroys the reputation of her goddaughter Maia (Rose Leslie) and Diane's savings. She joins Cush Jumbo's Lucca Quinn at one of Chicago's pre-eminent law firms. Diane takes on high-profile cases involving race relations, gender constructs, and power dynamics alongside Lucca, Adrian Boseman (Delroy Lindo), and Liz Reddick (Audra McDonald).

The Good Fight starred an ensemble cast that also included Nyambi Nymabi, Sarah Steele, and Michael Boatman. Guest stars throughout the series included Alan Cumming, Gary Cole, Dylan Baker, John Slattery, Carrie Preston, Louis Gossett Jr., Jason Biggs, Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, John Larroquette, Mandy Patinkin, Bernadette Peters, Michael Sheen, and Wayne Brady. The series is created by Robert King, Michelle King, and Phil Alden Robinson, who also serve as executive producers.

Meanwhile, the Good Wife franchise is gearing up for a return. CBS picked up the new series Elsbeth earlier this year, with Carrie Preston reprising her role as the titular character. The spinoff is part of the 2023-24 TV schedule. So fans should hopefully be able to look forward to it coming soon. Luckily, since all six seasons of The Good Fight are coming to DVD, that will keep people plenty busy until Elsbeth premieres. All seasons, plus The Good Wife, are streaming on Paramount+ as well. However, DVD is the only way to get the special features, which is out on Nov. 7.