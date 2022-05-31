'The Good Fight' Final Season: Will Julianna Margulies Reprise Her Role?

✖

It was recently announced that The Good Fight would be coming to an end after thirteen years. Since the show is heading into its last season, could The Good Wife's Julianna Margulies reprise her role? After all, The Good Fight is a spinoff of The Good Wife, which starred Margulies as Alicia Florrick.

Michelle King, The Good Fight's co-creator, told TV Line that Margulies is not expected to reprise her role as Alicia Florrick in the show's final season. She told the publication, "It's not our expectation that she is going to come back." The Paramount+ series did attempt to bring Florrick back during Season 3 for a guest arc. However, a dispute over pay ultimately led to the deal falling apart.

Margulies previously told Deadline that The Good Fight "refused to pay" her the per-episode salary that she was earning on The Good Wife, which ended in 2016. "I'm not a guest star; I started the whole thing with The Good Wife," she said at the time. "I wanted to be paid my worth and stand up for equal pay. If Jon Hamm came back for a Mad Men spinoff or Kiefer Sutherland wanted to do a 24 spinoff, they would be paid." Even though her appearance on the series didn't come to pass, co-creator Robert King did tell reporters how they envisioned Margulies' return back in February during the Television Critics Association press tour. He explained, "We thought maybe about making a big episode where she would be at the resistance, [and] Diane and her face each other. But that would be the end of the story. It felt like an asterisk."

The Kings previously shared that Season 6 would be The Good Fight's last. They said in a joint statement to The Hollywood Reporter that they have "loved fighting The Good Fight these last six seasons," and added that "to be able to tell stories about an upside-down world in real time has been a gift. And to have worked with these talented, brilliant, generous actors, writers and crew has been a blessing." The Kings continued, "our hope-slash-scheme is to find ways to work with all of them again in the future." The Kings also spoke to TV Line about the end of the series and told the outlet that they came to their decision after looking "at how we were building Season 6 and felt that if there was ever a time to end the show it was [now], given the cataclysmic nature of the season."