'The Good Doctor' Leaving Monday Nights After 6 Seasons

The Good Doctor will be seeing a big change next season. As shows prepare to go back into production following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, networks have been releasing their highly-anticipated midseason schedules. ABC's 2024 premiere dates have some changes that might be a little hard to get used to, including the Freddie Highmore-led medical drama.

Season 7 of The Good Doctor will be leaving Monday nights for the first time in six seasons in favor of Tuesday nights. The medical drama's new season will premiere on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 10 p.m. ET following The Rookie. With The Rookie: Feds canceled, ABC had to find a new partner for The Rookie to round out the night, and it seems like The Good Doctor was the perfect choice. It's going to be a full night of intense emotions, as sophomore crime drama Will Trent will be kicking things off.

It is surprising that the drama isn't joining fellow medical drama Grey's Anatomy on Thursday nights. However, former Fox show 9-1-1 is stepping in, leaving Tuesdays wide open. After six seasons, there does need to be a little bit of a change, so it should be interesting to have it on Tuesdays. At least it is still airing at 10 p.m., so it's not all different. Plus, the series will still be airing at the beginning of the week, somewhat.

The night switch is not the only big change for The Good Doctor Season 7. Due to the strikes, the upcoming season will only be getting 10 episodes. Season 7 will be the shortest season yet. The first two seasons and Season 5 had 18 episodes, but now Season 7 will be the winner for shortest season. Meanwhile, Brandon Larracuente exited in the Season 6 finale. It wouldn't be surprising if more changes were to come, but as long as the show is still coming next year, that's all that matters.

While The Good Doctor Season 7 will be premiering soon, potential spinoff The Good Lawyer is not coming any time soon. Starring Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman, the show was the final pilot still in contention at ABC, but unfortunately, the network recently decided it will not be moving forward. It's definitely disappointing, especially after the long wait, but there is always hope their characters could still pop up on The Good Doctor if anyone else at St. Bonaventure is in a bind with legal troubles.

Don't miss the premiere of The Good Doctor Season 7 on its new night beginning Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 10 p.m. ET only on ABC.