'The Good Doctor': Hill Harper Quits Show After 6 Seasons Playing Dr. Marcus Andrews

The Good Doctor is seeing yet another big change for Season 7. After portraying Dr. Marcus Andrews since the first season, TVLine reports that Hill Harper is officially exiting the ABC medical drama ahead of the upcoming season. News comes as Harper is running for Michigan's open U.S. senate seat.

"Hill Harper feels strongly that there is a crisis in American democracy," Harper's campaign spokesperson told the outlet. "Too often, government only works for the rich and powerful while the rest of us struggle to find a voice. Hill is dedicating his efforts full time to fixing that, and he's running for the U.S. Senate as an active union member to give working people more of a voice in Congress."

The series is in a good position to give Dr. Andrews a good sendoff. In the Season 6 finale, he resigned as St. Bonaventure president. It's likely the series will also explain in the Season 7 premiere what's going on with him and who will be the hospital's new president. While it's a disappointment that he won't be on the series anymore, he does have a pretty good reason. Hopefully he doesn't rule out a return in the future, no matter what happens with the Senate seat.

Hill Harper's exit is the latest cast shakeup, following Brandon Larracuente's exit in the Season 6 finale. Meanwhile, The Good Doctor is going to be looking even more different for Season 7. The series will be getting only 10 episodes due to the strikes. It will be the shortest season yet, but there will surely still be a lot to pack in. On top of that, the drama will be switching nights for the first time. Instead of airing on Mondays next season, it will be airing on Tuesdays following The Rookie.

It's going to be an interesting seventh season of The Good Doctor. While there will be some changes coming to St. Bonaventure, there will still be a lot to look forward to, most notably Baby Murphy. Be sure to tune in to the premiere of The Good Doctor Season 7 on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC to see how the series writes off Dr. Marcus Andrews. The first six seasons are streaming on Hulu, so fans can always get their Dr. Andrews fix that way if they miss him too much.