'The Good Doctor' Star Antonia Thomas Stars in New Apple TV+ Series — Watch the Trailer

Antonia Thomas is starring in a new Apple TV+ series! The streamer has released the trailer for their upcoming comedy series Still Up. Starring the Good Doctor vet and Craig Roberts and set in the after-hours world, the romantic comedy follows insomniacs Danny and Lisa, "who have no secrets except their feelings for each other." It also stars Blake Harrison, Lois Chimimba, Luke Fetherston, and Rich Fulcher and is co-created and written by Steve Burge and Natalie Walter.

Still Up will make its global debut on Friday, Sept. 22 with three episodes, and new episodes are dropping every Friday through Oct. 27. The series marks one of four upcoming projects that Thomas is part of. Fans can also look forward to the short film Carry the Wind, horror flick The Bagman with Sam Claflin, and thriller Past Life. Luckily, with Still Up coming out soon, there won't be a long wait to see Thomas back on screen again.

Antonia Thomas starred on ABC medical drama The Good Doctor as Dr. Claire Browne for the first four seasons. She left in the Season 4 finale, and Claire stayed behind in Guatemala to help those in need. Fans saw Claire again towards the end of Season 5 for Lea and Shaun's wedding, and it was like nothing had changed. Since the series is on hold for the time being because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, there's no word on what the upcoming seventh season will include. Maybe fans can hope for Claire to visit St. Bonaventure once again.

Still Up is directed by BAFTA Award nominee John Addis and is co-written by Bryce Hart. Produced for Apple TV+ by Various Artist Limited, the series is executive produced by BAFTA Award winner Paul Schlesinger and Emmy Award-winner Phil Clarke. Arabella McGuigan, meanwhile, serves as producer on the eight-episode comedy. From the looks of the trailer, it's going to be a series you won't want to miss. With Antonia Thomas involved, it will surely be a great one.

Make sure to be up for Still Up, with its three-episode premiere on Friday, Sept. 22 only on Apple TV+. New episodes will air weekly on the streamer. Fans can also watch The Good Doctor on Hulu if they don't want to wait to see Antonia Thomas back on their screens. Still Up already seems like it's going to be a good series, so make sure to tune in next month.