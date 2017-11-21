‘The Good Doctor’ Stages ‘Bates Motel’ Reunion

Tonight’s The Good Doctor episode includes a Bates Motel reunion, at least behind the scenes. Nestor Carbonell reunited with Freddie Highmore to direct “Apple.”

The Good Doctor‘s social media team posted a photo of Highmore and Carbonell together on the set of the hit ABC series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Carbonell starred as Sheriff Alex Romero on Bates Motel, while Highmore starred as Norman Bates. Carbonell also directed three episodes of the series, “The Deal,” “There’s No Place Like Home” and “Dreams Die First.”

Carbonell is also known for his role in Lost and playing the mayor of Gotham City in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. He is not expected to appear in front of the camera during The Good Doctor‘s midseason finale.

In “Apple,” Dr. Shaun Murphy (Highmore) finds himself in the middle of a grocery store robbery, while Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) thinks he is not doing enough to help Shaun.

The Good Doctor has been a surprise success for ABC this season, earning strong ratings after episodes of Dancing With The Stars. The series stars Highmore as Shawn, a young surgeon with autism and Savant syndrome at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.

The series also ostars Nicholas Gonzalez, Antonia Thomas, Beau Garrett, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff and Tamlyn Tomita. A character is expected to leave the series (at least temporarily) in a midseason shakeup.

The series was created by David Shore, who also created House. It is based on a South Korean series of the same name.

New episodes air on Mondays at 10:00 p.m./9:00 p.m. CT on ABC.

Photo: Twitter/The Good Doctor