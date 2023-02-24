'The Goldbergs' Ending at ABC

After 10 seasons, The Goldbergs is reportedly being canceled by ABC. The hit series set in the 1980s will end its run with the ongoing 10th season. The Goldbergs debuted in September 2013 and has been a steady ratings performer for the network, anchoring Wednesday nights after Modern Family ended.

Network executives called the show's stars and creators on Thursday afternoon to let them know the show would be ending, sources told The Hollywood Reporter. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television, so ABC had to pay a pricey licensing fee to keep it on air. That, plus declining linear ratings made it difficult to renew it for an 11th season. ABC has not commented on the cancelation, which was first reported by Deadline.

The Goldbergs was created by Adam F. Goldberg and was loosely inspired by his childhood. The show was set in the 1980s and followed a Jewish family in a Philadelphia suburb, told from the perspective of the youngest son Adam, played by Sean Giambrone. Wendi McLendon-Covey and Jeff Garlin played his parents, while Hayley Orrantia and Troy Gentile played his older siblings. The late George Segal played Adam's grandfather until Segal's death in March 2021. The series inspired the short-lived spinoff Schooled, which aired for two seasons in 2019 and 2020.

The series had been in the bubble for the past two years, especially after Garlin left the series partway through Season 9 due to multiple HR complaints. Producers used outtakes, stand-ins, and CGI to keep the character alive for the rest of that season, sometimes to terrible results. Garlin's character was killed off between Seasons 9 and 10.

Creator Adam F. Golberg also left the show back in 2019. That meant the show has been going on for several years without access to the home videos that inspired The Goldbergs' best episodes. Goldberg ended his long overall deal with Sony Pictures TV to join Disney and develop a new Muppets series.

ABC often used The Goldbergs to help launch new sitcoms after Modern Family ended, but it no longer needs that with the young Abbott Elementary proving to be successful. The series has already been renewed for a third season and is surprisingly the only show ABC has ready for the 2023-2024 season so far. Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Rookie, The Rookie: Feds, and The Good Doctor seem likely to return. The Good Doctor spinoff The Good Lawyer is also on tap for next season.