'The Goldbergs' Alum Jeff Garlin Reveals Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis

The Goldbergs alum Jeff Garlin has revealed that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Taking to Instagram, Garlin wrote in a post, "Bipolar is a motherf—er. Sometimes it's just too much to deal with." He added, "I'm doing the best I can. This is the first time that I've opened up about this."

The National Institute of Mental Health defines bipolar disorder as "a mental disorder that causes unusual shifts in mood, energy, activity levels, concentration, and the ability to carry out day-to-day tasks." The organization added, "There are three types of bipolar disorder. All three types involve clear changes in mood, energy, and activity levels. These moods range from periods of extremely "up," elated, irritable, or energized behavior (known as manic episodes) to very "down," sad, indifferent, or hopeless periods (known as depressive episodes). Less severe manic periods are known as hypomanic episodes."

Garlin played dad Murray Goldberg for the first nine seasons of The Goldbergs but left halfway through Season 9. Garlin had quite the unceremonious exit from the series in 2021, which led to the creative team having to write and film around his absence. The longtime comedian had been accused of inappropriate on-set behavior, leading to an HR investigation.

In December, it was announced that producers and Garlin reached an agreement for him to exit the series. While Garlin is officially gone from The Goldbergs, fans can rest assured that not all the show's familiar faces are leaving. According to The Hollywood Reporter, star and executive producer Wendi McLendon-Covey recently signed a new deal with Sony Pictures Television which will see her return to the show with the rest of its producers. Pers sources, the agreement includes an option for the show to be renewed for an 11th season.

Previously, The Goldbergs showrunner Alex Barnow revealed plans to write out Murray by way of killing off the character, telling EW, "This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father's gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that, We're starting with optimism about [Erica's] baby coming and looking forward to the future. It's an opportunity for this interesting emotional basis for the way people are behaving." During the Season 10 premiere of The Goldbergs on Wednesday, it was revealed that Murray had died.