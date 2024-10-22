‘Halloween’: Where to Stream All 13 Michael Myers Movies

Decades after Michael Myers first slashed his way through Haddonfield, Illinois, John Carpenter’s 1978 low-budget slasher Halloween remains one of the most iconic horror films. The film not only gave way to the slasher subgenre, but spawned a 13-movie franchise that remains a must-watch on any Halloween movie marathon. Thankfully, in the era of streaming, watching all 13 films in the Halloween franchise is easier than ever.

The iconic horror movie franchise, and the tale of Michael Myers, aka The Shape or The Boogeyman, began in 1978 when the original Halloween was released. Written by John Carpenter and Debra Hill, the movie told the terrifying tale of what would be dubbed “The Babysitter Murders,” documenting Halloween night in the fictional Haddonfield, Illinois, where killer Michael Myers went on a bloody rampage, Laurie Strode being among his only survivors. That film quickly became a cult classic and went on to launch one of the most notable slasher franchises, which now total 13 films, the most recent being 2022’s Halloween Ends.

While Ends was said to bring a close to Michael Myers and Laurie Strodes’ storyline, there are plans to continue the franchise. Last year, it was announced that Miramax secured TV rights to the Halloween franchise with plans to create a Halloween cinematic universe, which will reportedly include a Halloween TV series.

Keep scrolling to find out where you can binge every single Halloween film, and check out our guide on how to watch the films in order according to the various timelines.

‘Halloween’ (1978)

Where to stream: AMC+, Shudder, Plex

Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Donald Pleasence

Synopsis: “On a cold Halloween night in 1963, Michael Myers brutally murdered his sister. Years later, he returns to his quiet hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois, where he looks for his next victims.”

‘Halloween II’ (1981)

Where to stream: AMC+, Peacock

Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Donald Pleasence, Charles Cyphers

Synopsis: “Evil comes home to roost as unstoppable killer Michael Myers returns to Haddonfield to restore his family together with his ghostly matriarch.”

‘Halloween III: Season of the Witch’ (1982)

Where to stream: AMC+, Peacock

Starring: Tom Atkins, Stacey Nelkin, Dan O’Herlihy

Synopsis: “Two people discover that a TV commercial will cue a madman’s Halloween masks to explode.”

‘Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers’ (1988)

Where to stream: AMC+, Shudder

Starring: Donald Pleasence, Ellie Cornell, Danielle Harris

Synopsis: “Dr. Loomis renews his hunt for killer Michael Myers, who has escaped from the hospital once again.”

‘Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers’ (1989):

Where to stream: AMC+, Shudder

Starring: Donald Pleasence, Danielle Harris

Synopsis: “Dr. Loomis meets Mike’s 9-year-old niece, who seems to know when he’s going to kill next.”

‘Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers’ (1995)

Where to stream: AMC+, Paramount+

Starring: Donald Pleasence, Paul Rudd, Marianne Hagan

Synopsis: “Michael Myers returns to Haddonfield after six years, motivated by a wicked mission to find his niece and her newborn child.”

‘Halloween H20: 20 Years Later’ (1998)

Where to stream: AMC+, Paramount+

Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Adam Arkin, Michelle Williams, Janet Leigh, Josh Hartnett

Synopsis: “After 20 years of haunting memories, Laurie Strode strives to protect her son against the perilous return of Michael Myers.”

‘Halloween Resurrection’ (2002)

Where to stream: AMC+, Paramount+

Starring: Busta Rhymes, Bianca Kajlich, Thomas Ian Nicholas, Ryan Merriman, Sean Patrick Thomas, Tyra Banks, Jamie Lee Curtis

Synopsis: “Three years after he terrorized his sister, Michael Myers confronts her again, before going to Haddonfield to deal with a reality show which is being broadcast from his former home.”

‘Halloween’ (2007)

Where to stream: AMC+, Peacock, Shudder, Tubi

Starring: Tyler Mane, Malcolm McDowell, Scout Taylor-Compton, Daeg Faerch

Synopsis: “In Haddonfield, nine-year-old Michael Myers is being raised by a dysfunctional family.”

‘Halloween II’ (2009)

Where to stream: AMC+, Peacock, Shudder, Tubi

Starring: Malcolm McDowell, Tyler Mane, Sheri Moon Zombie

Synopsis: “Evil comes home to roost as unstoppable killer Michael Myers returns to Haddonfield to restore his family, together with his ghostly matriarch.”

‘Halloween’ (2018)

Where to stream: Netflix, Peacock

Starring: Jamie Lee, Nick Castle, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Haluk Bilginer, Virginia Gardner

Synopsis: “Witness Laurie Strode’s final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.”

‘Halloween Kills’ (2021)

Where to stream: Peacock

Starring: Jamie Lee, Nick Castle, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton

Synopsis: “Michael Myers manages to free himself from Laurie Strode’s trap to resume his ritual bloodbath in this sequel.”

‘Halloween Ends’ (2022)

Where to stream: Starz

Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak, James Jude Courtney

Synopsis: “Liberated after the last encounter with Michael Myers, Laurie Strode carries on with her life until a local murder unleashes a cascade of violence, forcing her to confront an evil she can’t control.”

How to stream the ‘Halloween’ films in order according to timelines?

First Timeline

Halloween (1978)

Halloween II (1981)

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988)

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989)

Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995)

Anthology Timeline

Halloween (1978)

Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982)

H20 Timeline

Halloween (1978)

Halloween II (1981)

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)

Halloween: Resurrection (2002)

Rob Zombie Timeline

Halloween (2007)

Halloween II (2009)

Current Timeline

Halloween (1978)

Halloween (2018)

Halloween Kills (2020)

Halloween Ends (2022)