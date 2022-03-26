‘The Goldbergs’ Receives a Big Seal of Approval for a Season 10 Renewal

The Goldbergs is one step closer to getting renewed for Season 10. Deadline reported that Wendi McLendon-Covey, who stars as Beverly Goldberg, signed a deal to return to the ABC comedy. The network has yet not revealed its decision regarding Season 10 of The Goldbergs. But, with McLendon-Covery signing a deal for the next season, it stands to reason that Season 10 will be on the way.

According to Deadline, McLendon-Covey’s new deal included a “sizable bump” in her salary. It also reportedly included an option for a second year if The Goldbergs were to make it to Season 11. McLendon-Covey’s deal was key in securing the comedy’s renewal, as she is the face of the show. If The Goldbergs is renewed, it will become one of the few network comedies that will have reached 10 seasons. At the moment, it is already the longest-running live-action network comedy that is currently airing.

It was especially important that McLendon-Covey secured a deal for Season 10 as her former co-star Jeff Garlin exited the show in December amid misconduct allegations and multiple investigations by human resources. A little over a week before his exit was announced, Garlin spoke to Vanity Fair about the allegations. “Well, to be honest with you, there is no story. And I’m saying that in all sincerity, because that’s the thing that has me confused,” he said at the time. “Even with Sony—we have a difference of opinion, Sony and myself. Okay. My opinion is, I have my process about how I’m funny, in terms of the scene and what I have to do. They feel that it makes for a quote ‘unsafe’ workspace.” The actor went on to address rumors that he had been fired from the show.

“We’re trying to come to a place where we come to an agreement,” he continued. “Either I can behave the way [they want] or not. We’ll see, but I’m not being fired and I’ve not been fired… When I do shoot more days, just to make it go smooth, I will not be doing any of my silly stuff or anything, out of respect.” Of course, since engaging in that interview, it was reported that Garlin and Sony Pictures Television reached a mutual agreement that he would exit. Despite exiting the series, Garlin reportedly was still paid for the remainder of Season 9 as the show worked to include his character in creative ways such as via stand-ins and previously recorded content.