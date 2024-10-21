Giancarlo Esposito Hit With Tough Career Setback

Actor Giancarlo Esposito, known for his compelling performances in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, has encountered an unfortunate professional hurdle. AMC, the network that previously displayed his talents, has decided to end his latest venture, Parish, after just one season.

The crime drama, which debuted in March and concluded its six-episode run in May, starred Esposito as the lead character. Despite the actor’s reputation and the initial buzz surrounding the show, AMC has chosen not to proceed with a second season, per TV Line.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In an official statement, AMC expressed its appreciation for the project while explaining the cancellation: “We’re so proud of Parish, and thankful for the creative talent involved and the performances they were able to bring to the screen, starting with the remarkable Giancarlo Esposito, Skeet Ulrich and the entire cast. We are unfortunately unable to proceed with a second season, but Season 1 will remain available on AMC+ to fans who want to relive this thrill-ride-of-a-series and those yet to discover it.”

Parish was an adaptation of the BBC One series The Driver, created by Danny Brocklehurst and Jim Poyser. The AMC version, developed by Brocklehurst and Sunu Gonera, featured Esposito as “Gray” Parish, a family man with a criminal past who reverts to his old ways following a tragic loss.

According to the official description, “After his son is violently murdered and his business collapses, an encounter with an old friend from his days as a wheelman resurfaces old habits, sending Gray on a high-stakes collision course with a violent criminal syndicate.”

The show’s premise held promise, focusing on themes of redemption, loss, and the impact of crime on families. Esposito’s character, a former getaway driver, finds himself drawn back into the criminal underworld after gang members murder his son.

Despite a talented ensemble cast including Ulrich, Zackary Momoh, Paula Malcomson, Ivan Mbakop, Bonnie Mbuli, Arica Himmel, and Dax Rey, the series struggled to engage audiences and critics.

The critical reception of Parish was notably mixed. Rotten Tomatoes, a popular review aggregator, labeled the show as “rotten” with a Tomatometer rating of just 33%. However, audience reactions were more favorable, with a 76% score on the site’s Popcornmeter.

Many reviewers found fault with the show’s writing and execution. Critics noted that while “Parish” had the potential to tackle serious issues such as race, crime, and family dynamics, it ultimately fell short of expectations. The show was criticized for its superficial treatment of complex themes and lack of depth in character development.

While this setback may disappoint fans of Esposito and those who enjoyed Parish, it’s important to note that the actor’s career is still going strong. Esposito has several upcoming projects in the pipeline, including roles in The Residence, Poker Face, and Captain America: Brave New World. Additionally, he is set to appear in The Electric State, The Long Home, and The Prince.