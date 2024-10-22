TV Actress Hospitalized for Hepatitis After Eating Tainted Food: Marimar Vega Reveals Health Scare

Mexican television star Marimar Vega encountered a serious medical emergency that disrupted the production of her latest project when she developed hepatitis from contaminated food. The incident occurred just as filming was set to begin on the second season of her supernatural medical drama Dra. Lucía, un don extraordinario, reports the Latin Times.

The health crisis emerged while Vega was simultaneously working on a separate production in Guadalajara under director Manolo Caro. “I felt awful, I was very tired, and everyone kept asking me what was wrong, to which I only replied that I felt really bad,” Vega recounted via the outlet. “Around 7 in the evening we were changing sets and I saw my eyes, and they were yellow. That’s when we said: ‘Let’s go to the emergency room,’ and they didn’t let me leave the hospital because I had extremely high liver enzymes, and it seems it was caused by something I ate.”

Medical professionals discovered alarmingly elevated liver enzymes and immediately admitted her for observation. The actress remained hospitalized for a week while her condition stabilized. “In three weeks I had a liver count of eight thousand, which is a lot. We managed to lower it very quickly. After six or seven weeks, my liver was already normal,” Vega explained per Quien.

Speaking about her recovery, Vega acknowledged her body’s resilient response to treatment: “Yes, I recovered much faster than normal because I take good care of myself. So my body helped me.” Despite her typically cautious approach to dining while working – “I always bring my food from home, I rarely eat at catering services” – the actress still contracted the illness. “Sometimes you have to let go and say: ‘Well, it had to happen to me no matter what,’” she reflected.

The experience prompted Vega to caution others about food safety. “Now, be careful, hepatitis can be caused by raw fish or water, or by some poorly washed food,” she warned during an interview with the program Venga la Alegría per Quien. The timing proved particularly challenging as it coincided with the launch of her series’ new season.

In an interesting coincidence, Vega revealed that both of her hospital stays have occurred while portraying Dr. Lucía Castillo, her character in the TV Azteca production. The show, which features Vega as an emergency physician who gains mystical diagnostic abilities following an accident, has garnered significant viewership. Her character can detect crucial information about patients’ diseases just by touching them, even in cases where conventional medicine cannot help, according to Latin Times.

According to MedlinePlus, hepatitis inflammation can manifest in several forms. Viral infections can cause types A, B, C, D, and E, while other cases may result from excessive alcohol consumption.

The condition can also develop from exposure to certain poisons, chemicals, medications, or supplements. In some instances, an autoimmune response may trigger the inflammation, though the exact cause remains unknown. Following her recovery, production resumed on “Dra. Lucía, un don extraordinario,” with the second season scheduled to premiere on Oct. 21 at 9:30 p.m. on Azteca.