Geena Davis, 3 Other Stars Leaving ‘The Exorcist’ Series

The situations is looking scary for FOX‘s Friday night horror series. Geena Davis and three other stars are reportedly exiting the show as regulars heading into season two.

According to TV Line, the official cast list for the new season is missing some of the key names from last year. In addition to Davis, Alan Ruck, Hannah Kasulka, and Brianne Howey were all left off.

That means the entire Rance family – the ones plagued with the demon – will be gone this fall. However, the report does state that they could appear at some point as guest stars.

The three major names that are confirmed for the new season are Alfonso Herrera, Kurt Egyiawan, and Ben Daniels. The trio portrays the main priests on the show, so it stands to reason that they are returning to fight a new force of evil in the second go-round.

While this news might be disappointing for fans, it was to be expected. Executive producer Jeremy Slater previously told Deadline that he had a set goal for the Rance family.

He said that the goal in season one was “to tell a story with a beginning, a middle, and an end and that story was the possession of the Rance family.”

When asked how that would effect the second season, Slater added that the next challenge “would be to come up with a new storyline that was just as exciting and emotionally gripping.”

However, he did add “That doesn’t mean we won’t see the Rance family again.”

The second season of The Exorcist is set to air on FOX this fall.

