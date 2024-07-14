'The Equalizer' Fans Will Have Longest Wait for New Episodes as CBS Reveals Fall Schedule
'The Equalizer' Season 5 premieres on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
The Equalizer may be returning to CBS later this year, but the wait for it will be brutal. The network has released premiere dates for its fall 2024 lineup, and while premiere week will be the week of Oct. 14, that is not the case for the Queen Latifah-led action drama. Season 5 of The Equalizer will be the final show to premiere in the fall, airing on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 9:30 p.m. ET. It will then move into its usual time slot of 9 p.m. ET the following week.
It's unknown why the series is returning so late. Big Brother will have its season finale on Oct. 13, freeing up Oct. 20. It's possible there will be something else airing that night, such as football, that will make it impossible for The Equalizer to air. The wait will be worth it, though, even if it is going to be almost November by then. Luckily, The Equalizer is not the only show coming back on Oct. 27, as Justin Hartley's breakout hit Tracker will be premiering Season 2 prior to The Equalizer.
While the wait will be a long one, at least fans can look forward to The Equalizer this fall. There was speculation surrounding a possible renewal back in April as it was one of few shows still waiting news. It was later reported that Queen Latifah was in negotiations for a Season 5, which definitely put fans at ease. Not too long after, it was officially announced that the show was indeed renewed. Episode count has not been revealed, but premiering just a tad later than most shows on CBS shouldn't be cause for concern.
The Equalizer Season 4 did not end on a cliffhanger, but it did end with one cast member's future role in question. Tory Kittle's Marcus Dante got a job offer to transfer to California to be part of a Federal Task Force that targets a ring of child predators. It was unknown what he would do and if the episode would even conclude with his decision. But alas, it did, with Dante taking the job and saying a tearful goodbye to Queen Latifah's Robyn. What that means for Kittle's future on the show is hard to tell, but so far, he has not been confirmed to leave.
Fans will just have to find out what happens next when The Equalizer Season 5 premieres on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS. All four seasons are streaming on Paramount+.