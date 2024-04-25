'The Equalizer' Starring Queen Latifah Returns for Season 5 at CBS

Robyn McCall is officially coming back for more action. After it was reported that star and executive producer Queen Latifah was in negotiations for a fifth season of The Equalizer on CBS, it seems those negotiations proved to be successful. According to TV Insider, the action drama has been renewed by the network for Season 5 for the 2024-25 season.

"The Equalizer, led by the incomparable Queen Latifah, has all the best elements of a powerful drama," CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach said in a statement. "The series is stacked with suspense, heroism, high stakes, and formidable characters our audience roots for. We look forward to another dynamic season."

The renewal is not so surprising. The Equalizer is currently ranked first for entertainment programs among African American viewers and is in the Top 10 for primetime broadcast dramas, coming in at No. 8 overall season-to-date with nearly 8 million viewers. A reboot of the original series of the same name that aired in the '80s, The Equalizer premiered in 2021 and became an instant hit. Alongside Latifah, the drama also stars Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira, Laya DeLeon Hayes, and Lorraine Toussaint.

Meanwhile, with The Equalizer's renewal, this just leaves NCIS: Hawai'i as the lone series. The NCIS spinoff is the last remaining scripted series on CBS' radar for a potential slot on the 2024-25 season. The network recently canceled CSI: Vegas and sophomore dramedy So Help Me Todd. For Hawai'i, it seems to be going in either direction. If a renewal does happen, the procedural could be looking at a major cut for episodes, going down to just 13 for Season 4. It shouldn't be long until Hawai'i's fate is revealed, and fingers crossed, it's good news.

At least fans are going to be very happy to hear that The Equalizer is not going away any time soon. Plus, there are still a handful of episodes to look forward to in Season 4 that will hopefully set up Season 5. There is plenty more action on the way with new episodes of The Equalizer airing on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The Season 4 finale is set to air on Sunday, May 19, and there is no telling what will happen, but it is sure to be an intense episode. Season 5 will be airing sometime during the 2024-25 season.