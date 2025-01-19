‘The Daily Show’ Star Leaving Show After 7 Years: Dulcé Sloan to Exit

The Daily Show is losing a longtime member. Deadline reports that Emmy-winning correspondent and contributor Dulcé Sloan has exited the Comedy Central late-night series. Sources say that the departure was amicable, with Sloan’s deal coming to an end. She relocated from New York to Los Angeles so she could focus more on her acting and stand-up. Sloan is working on a new comedy special and will be going on tour soon.

Her final episode of The Daily Show was in December, and while it’s unknown if she will ever return, even just briefly, Sloan will still be working on Fox’s animated series The Great North. She joined The Daily Show in September 2017, and throughout her time on the show, she received a GLAAD Award nomination in 2024 for Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode for her interview with Sasha Colby from RuPaul’s Drag Race about being a happy trans person. She also won The Silver Anthem Award and a Webby Award for Best Comedy Podcast for her Hold Up podcast with Josh Johnson in 2023.

“There is work that I’ve done over the past seven years with The Daily Show that I couldn’t be prouder of,” Sloan said in a statement to Deadline. “I collaborated with some incredibly talented people who I look forward to continuing to work with. I know our paths will continue to cross. I am now free to pursue my dream job of being a live-action Klingon on Star Trek.”

Sloan’s exit from The Daily Show comes just a year after Roy Wood Jr. exited in October 2023 after being a correspondent on the show for eight years. Trevor Noah stepped down as host the previous year after seven years. Former host Jon Stewart stepped back up to the plate to host once a week, as correspondents rotate throughout the rest of the week each week.

While it is sad that Dulcé Sloan is no longer on The Daily Show, it is exciting to see what she has coming up next since it sounds like she has a lot planned. According to her website, she’s set to embark on her comedy tour on Jan. 24 through at least early June. She’ll also be doing a few select shows with Josh Johnson. In 2024, she released her book Hello, Friends! and it wouldn’t be surprising if she released another book later down the line because of her talent and accomplishments.