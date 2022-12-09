Trevor Noah Gets Emotional in Final Farewell to 'The Daily Show'

Trevor Noah bid farewell to fans of The Daily Show with an emotional speech Thursday as he hosted his final episode of the show. Signing off one final time after seven years of hosting the Emmy-winning program, Noah thanked his correspondents and his viewers with a tearful message of gratitude.

"I'm grateful to you. Every single one of you," Noah said in a special video message, looking back at the year he took over for Jon Stewart in 2015. "I remember when we started the show, we couldn't get enough people to fill the audience... And I look at this now and I don't take it for granted, ever." He continued, "Every seat that's ever been filled to watch something that I'm doing, I always appreciate it. Thank you to the people who watch, the people who share the clips. Everyone who's ever had an opinion."

He added with a laugh that "even the people who hate-watch" still help the show in the ratings, calling himself "eternally grateful" even to them. Noah then got choked up as he gave a "special shout-out to Black women." Looking back on all of the Black women who have influenced his life and his thinking, Noah reflected, "I've often been credited with having these grand ideas... and I'm like, 'Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think has shaped me, nourished me and formed me?' From my mom, my grandma, my aunts."

"I'll tell you now, do yourself a favor, if you truly want to know what to do or how to do it, or maybe the best way or the most equitable way, talk to Black women," Noah added. "They are a lot of the reason I am here. I'm grateful to them, and I'm grateful to every single one of you. It's been an honor." The comedian also made sure to thank the correspondents he's worked alongside every day on the show, including Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Ronny Chieng, Roy Wood Jr, and Dulcé Sloan.

Noah announced in August that he would be stepping back from The Daily Show. "I've loved hosting the show. It's been one of my greatest challenges. It's been one of my greatest joys. I have loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh, even when the stories are particularly shitty on the worst days. You know, we've laughed together, we've cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it's time," Noah said at the time.

No announcement has been made in regard to who will take over The Daily Show after Noah's exit, but beginning Jan. 17, the series will have a rotating lineup of guest hosts. The list includes Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, D. L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and Marlon Wayans.