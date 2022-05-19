The CW's 2022-23 Schedule Sees Major Changes Amid Cancelations, New Series

The CW's fall 2022 schedule looks vastly different from the past few years after the network canceled a swath of shows last week. While the network was once dominated by DC Comics Arrowverse shows, only one DC superhero has a slot on the fall schedule. Five original scripted shows, including The Flash and Riverdale, will be held back until midseason. Before the network's upfront presentation this week, The CW canceled an astonishing seven shows at once. Naomi, Legacies, 4400, Roswell New Mexico, In the Dark, Charmed, and Dynasty were all kicked to the curb. Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow were also canceled, so the only DC superhero shows left at The CW are Stargirl, The Flash, and Superman & Lois. Gotham Knights, a new series featuring characters from the Batman family, is set in a universe apart from the Arrowverse shows. The CW, which usually launches its fall shows in October to avoid the crush of new shows from its bigger rivals, will have four dramas debuting in the fall. The Winchesters is a new addition to the Supernatural franchise, while Professionals is a new action series. Walker: Independence is a spin-off from the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot, and Family Law is a new drama airing Sundays. Magic with the Stars is a new reality show featuring magician Criss Angel and will air Saturdays. Scroll on for a look at The CW's drastically different fall 2022 schedule.

Monday 8 p.m. ET: All American (Season 5)

9 p.m. ET: All American: Homecoming (Season 2)



The sports drama All American is taking over Mondays. The original series, starring Daniel Ezra as high school football star Spencer James, will kick off the night. All American: Homecoming will continue following Simone Hicks (Geffri Maya), who is following her dreams to become a tennis star in Atlanta.

Tuesday 8 p.m. ET: The Winchesters (Season 1) 9 p.m. ET: Professionals (Season 1) If 15 seasons and over 320 episodes of Supernatural were not enough, The CW is bringing back the Winchester family for the prequel series The Winchesters. The show stars Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly as Sam and Dean Winchester's parents. Jensen Ackles returned as the show's narrator. Smallville star Tom Welling returns to The CW in Professionals, playing a security operative who is paid to protect the interests of the rich. Brendan Fraser also stars as a billionaire futurist who hires Welling. The series was created by Jeff Most and Michael Colleary.

Wednesday 8 p.m. ET: DC's Stargirl (Season 3) 9 p.m. ET: Kung Fu (Season 3) Stargirl was airing during the summer, but The CW has opted to give Season 3 a fall berth. The show stars Breg Bassinger as the title character and is not set in the Arrowverse. Kung Fu, a new adaptation of the 1970s TV series of the same name, will air after Stargirl.

Thursday 8 p.m. ET: Walker (Season 3) 9 p.m. ET: Walker: Independence (Season 1) All American isn't the only CW franchise getting a night to itself. The Jared Padelicki-starring Walker will get its first spinoff, Walker: Independence, this season. Independence is a prequel series starring Katherine McNamara as Abby Walker, whose husband is murdered on their journey from Boston to the West. The series gets its name from the Texas town it is set in.

Friday 8 p.m. ET: Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Season 9) 9 p.m. ET: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Season 11) Fridays will be dominated by The CW's long-running unscripted shows. Magicians Penn & Teller will be back to test the public's ability to fool them. Whose Line Is It Anyway? Season 11 promises more improvisation hijinks from comedians.