'The Flash' Star Exits Series After 8 Seasons

After starring as Joe West on The Flash for eight seasons, Jesse L. Martin will leave the series full time to pursue another opportunity. Sadly for Law & Order fans, this does not mean he is coming back as Det. Edward Green. Instead, Martin signed on to star in a new NBC pilot called The Irrational.

The CW renewed The Flash for a ninth season in late January after series star Grant Gustin signed on to return. Candice Patton, who stars as Iris West-Allen, and Danielle Panabaker, who plays Caitlin Snow/Frost, are still in talks to return. Martin was not approached immediately, making him available for pilots or other projects, reports Deadline. He was cast in The Irrational, although he could still appear in as many as five Flash episodes since both shows are filmed in Vancouver.

The Irrational will be filmed from late May to early June in Vancouver, but it is not expected to be in the running for a fall 2022 slot on NBC. The series is based on Dan Ariely's book Predictably Irrational and written by Akira Mittman. Ariely is a consultant on Universal Television's production.

Martin will star as Alec Baker, a behavioral psychology professor who has a unique insight into human nature. He offers his skills to governments, corporations, and law enforcement. However, his life changes when he meets a mysterious female domestic terror suspect.

Martin played Iris' father, Joe West, on The Flash. Gustin, Martin, Patton, and Panabaer are the last remaining stars from The Flash's first season since Carlos Valdes (Cisco Ramon/Vibe), and Tom Cavanaugh (Harrison Wells and Eobard Thawne) left before Season 8. Danielle Nicolet (Cecile Horton), Kayla Compton (Allegra Garcia), and Brandon McKnight (Chester P. Runk) rounded out the main cast in Season 8.

The Flash will become the longest-running Arrowverse series. Arrow, the show that started it all, ended in January 2020 with eight seasons. Supergirl and Black Lightning ended last year with six and four seasons, respectively. Batwoman, Superman & Lois, and Legends of Tomorrow are still running. Although The CW hasn't officially confirmed it, sources told The Hollywood Reporter there is talk of The Flash ending with Season 9.

Outside of The Flash, Martin is best known for playing Det. Edward Green on Law & Order for nine seasons. He also won a Tony for playing Tom Collins in Rent and reprised the role in the 2005 movie. Martin also filmed the long-gestating Marvin Gaye biopic Sexual Healing. His other credits include Ally McBeal, The X-Files, The Philanthropist, Smash, and Sofia the First.