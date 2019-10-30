‘The Conners’ Want to Reopen The Lunch Box, but There’s a Twist

The Conners’ latest Halloween episode brought back an old family business into the fold, but disagreements about what to do next might break the family forever. The ABC comedy series returned for a new spooky episode filled with costumes and twists, as Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) found out her and Roseanne’s (Roseanne Barr) beloved restaurant spot will be open for them to run again. A discovery about who might be in the way of her dreams, however, leads to a big family rift that will take some time to heal.

Spoilers ahead for The Conners Season 2, Episode 5: “Nightmare on Lunch Box Street”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Tuesday’s episode saw as an excited Jackie returned to the Conner household with an interesting business proposal for Becky (Lecy Goranson). She reveals the restaurant that opened at the location of the beloved Lunch Box is closing, and while she feels some guilt for the family who lost their business, this means it’s the perfect time for the family to reopen the beloved eatery she and Roseanne once worked together in.

She convinces Becky to hop on to her plan’s after she tells her how much easier it would be for her to work at a place that is controlled by the family, giving her the flexibility to have her daughter, Little Bev, with her whenever she needs.

Becky is encouraged by the plan, but not as much as Jackie after she says their first try at the Lunch Box was to keep Roseanne happy. This time it would be all about keeping her happy.

Their plans take a dramatic turn when Jackie and Becky find out the other family never owned the Lunch Box. Turns out that Beverly (Estelle Parsons) owned the building that housed the restaurant this whole time, meaning she had been collecting rent checks the whole time while she pretended to be poor to make Jackie let her move in with her.

Jackie confronts her mother about her lies, and then pitches her the idea to reopen the restaurant. Bev does not think it is the best idea, but says it’s not up to her anyway. She reveals she planned on leaving the building to The Conner family after she was gone, but now all of her legal decisions are on Darlene’s (Sara Gilbert) name.

Jackie and Becky then rush to Darlene’s side to pitch their restaurant idea. Darlene hesitates and says she has to think about it, and what might be best for the entire family. Jackie is insulted by Darlene’s hesitation and loses it on the family, ordering Beverly to move out of her apartment.

The episode ends with the family still in a bad place, as Dan (John Goodman) realizes his mother-in-law has moved in when he runs into her late that night.

Will The Lunch Box reopen? Will the family make amends? The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.