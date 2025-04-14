6 ‘Harry Potter’ TV Show Stars Officially Confirmed

HBO is headed to Hogwarts, and new cast members have been revealed.

The premium cable network has been developing a TV adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s YA fantasy series for a couple years now. Today, fans of the series can finally see who will be playing some of their favorite characters.

Rowling’s seven novels are the best-selling book series in history, and were famously adapted into a series of eight movies by Warner Bros. that went on to be the fourth-highest grossing film series of all time.

While there are currently no announcements on who will play the trio of students at the series’ center, there are plenty of other roles that have already been cast.

John Lithgow

Lithgow, the six-time Emmy winner and two-time Tony winner, will play Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore.

Paapa Essiedu

Essiedu, known for his Emmy- and BAFTA-nominated turn in HBO’s I May Destroy You, will play Severus Snape.

Janet McTeer

The Tony and Golden Globe-winning actress McTeer, known for her roles in Tumbleweeds and The White Queen, will play Minerva McGonagall.

Nick Frost

Nick Frost is most recognized for his collaborations with director Edgar Wright, like Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz. He will play Rubeus Hagrid.

Luke Thallon

Luke Thallon, a well-known theatrical performer in the United Kingdom, will play Quirinus Quirrell.

Paul Whitehouse

Five-time BAFTA winner Paul Whitehouse, known for his roles in the British TV series The Fast Show and Harry & Paul, will play Argus Filch.