3 Best TV Shows Disney+ Just Added for April 2025

Disney+ is always putting out new originals, so it can be tough to know what’s worth your time.

Here are the three best shows added to the streamer this month.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Andor

Play video

The rare franchise TV series to find an audience among film snobs and hardcore nerds alike, Andor is a prequel to Star Wars spinoff movie Rogue One, but you’d hardly know it. Andor is more like a gritty spy thriller than a Star Wars movie; really, it’s the kind of thing for someone who’s interested in futuristic sci-fi but wishes Star Wars was more mature, grounded and realistic. That might sound boring on the surface, but killer performances and some of the best plotlines in the franchise make Andor a compelling watch even if you don’t care about differentiating your Jedis and Sith Lords.

Doctor Who

Play video

One of the longest-running television series of all time is back for a new season. Season Two of the ‘new’ Doctor Who stars Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor, an alien creature who flies through space in a phone-booth-shaped spaceship and whose appearance changes (to allow the swapping in and out of different actors) each time he dies. The Doctor is often joined by a human companion; this season, Varada Sethu steps in as Belinda Chandra. As is always the case with Doctor Who, the two of them will find themselves in wacky, world-ending situations that will require the good Doctor to save the universe over and over.

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Play video

You read that correctly. Cable TV’s weirdest, wildest, raunchiest comedy is headed to Disney+. For those unfamiliar as to why parents should turn the streamer’s ‘parental controls’ feature on for this one, It’s Always Sunny revolves around five horrible, miserable bartenders who spend their free time finding horrific and often violent ways to make each other even more miserable. It certainly earns its TV-MA rating; it’s also one of the funniest shows ever created.