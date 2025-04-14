Walton Goggins Teases ‘Fallout’ Season 2

Fresh off his star turns as Rick Hatchett in The White Lotus and Uncle ‘Baby’ Billy Freeman in The Righteous Gemstones, Walton Goggins has already hit the ground running on promotion for his next big role.

Last year, Goggins starred in Prime Video sci-fi series Fallout as the main antagonist.

In Fallout, he plays Cooper Howard, a Hollywood actor who mutated into an immortal, disfigured man known as The Ghoul after nuclear bombs were dropped on Los Angeles in 2077. 200 years later, he is a gunslinger and bounty hunter who runs into series protagonist Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell), and is initially the series’ main antagonist before becoming an ally and traveling companion to MacLean in the twist-filled season one finale.

Speaking with Complex, the actor said that the cast and crew were “deep” into the production of the second season.

“Now that people understand what the world is, this story just takes it to a whole ‘nother level. I’ve been around a long time and usually, a show that people are attracted to, with that license, the second season really starts cooking, right?”, he said.

“That’s when some real magic can happen,” the actor said. “…season two, it says a lot about a lot; it stays in the lanes of the tone that was set but then veers outside of them in the most interesting ways.”

Fallout is an adaptation of the popular video game franchise, which was created by Interplay Entertainment and is now owned by Bethesda Game Studios. Each game in the series revolves around a character emerging from an underground fallout shelter after a nuclear war turned America into a desolate wasteland.

Season one was an original story and not based on any of the games; however, season two will be a loose adaptation of the most-beloved game in the series, Fallout: New Vegas, revolving around a still-surviving Vegas Strip and the surrounding casinos that are filled with all sorts of shady characters.

Fallout stars Purnell and Goggins alongside Aaron Moten, who plays a futuristic military operative. Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Zach Cherry (Severance), Moises Arias (Hannah Montana), Michael Emerson (LOST), Dale Dickey (Breaking Bad), and Fred Armisen (Portlandia) also play supporting roles in the series.

The next season of Fallout is expected to release in 2026.