'The Conners' Fans Flip When Jackie Gets Stranded in Mexico

There were a couple of unresolved plotlines in the Season 2 finale of The Conners Tuesday night. The first involved Dan (John Goodman), who was in danger of having his house foreclosed on. The second one involved some of the Conner family heading south of the border -- and not everyone making it back by the time the credits rolled.

The whole thing started when Becky (Lecy Goranson) decided to head to Mexico to meet Emilio (Rene Rosado) so he could see their daughter, Beverly Rose. She also took Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), who started off the long drive with way too many two-hour energy drinks. Despite her erratic traveling companion, Becky and Emilio ended up having a romantic night thanks to Mexico's cheap tequila and nice people. It was so romantic that by the time Becky got back home, she revealed that the two of them had gotten married.

While her news was met with a mixed response from her family (but a largely overjoyed audience), Becky might have come back as a married woman, but she ended up leaving Jackie at the border. Despite the circumstances, Jackie seemed to be making the most of it, and viewers couldn't get enough of it.