‘The Price is Right’ Fans Livid Over Drew Carey’s Advice Costing Contestant

The Price is Right fans are not happy with longtime host Drew Carey. A recent episode saw contestant Lauren taking on the Plinko Game, and in a clip shared to the show’s official Instagram, it didn’t end the way she had hoped. She had a chance to win $500,000 with five chips, with the highest amount she could win with each chip was $100,000. While it seemed like a lot of pressure, there have been a lot of success stories from Plinko, and Carey gave her some good advice. Or at least, he thought it was good.

“One at a time, put them against the wall,” Carey advised. “Drop it, $100,000, right in the middle.” Sure enough, Lauren did drop each one in the middle or towards the middle, but it did not stay in the middle where the big prize was. Each chip ended up going to either the far left or far right side, getting only $500 or $1,000, and she came out with just $4,000 instead of half a million. While some fans were still happy that Lauren, who is actually a queer content creator by the name of poppylaur, still took home some cash, others weren’t very satisfied with the outcome.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Drew Carey really needs to stop saying RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE when Plinko is playing because he’s annoying AF,” one fan expressed. “WARNING: if someone replies a mean comment about what I’ve said, I’m going to BLOCKED that person.” Another fan suggested that Plinko and the wheel “are rigged.”

“Hey Drew you don’t have to tell your contestants that the big money is ‘right down the middle’ every single time ffs,” another commenter said. One fan advised, “She dropped her chips in the same spot that was silly…If u really want to win BIG from PLINKO u gotta use common sense.” While not everyone is lucky with Plinko, there does seem to be some type of trick to it, and if it’s not working where you’re dropping it, then you should drop it elsewhere. Unfortunately, Lauren did not do that.

Most of the games on The Price is Right are about luck, but a lot of them are also about strategy, including Plinko. This could very well show fans that it’s not always smart to go straight for the middle, and one can hope that Drew Carey also learned his lesson.