'Today' Show Fans Are in Tears After Hoda Kotb Announces Her Departure
On Thursday, Sept. 26, Hoda Kotb announced that she is leaving NBC's the 'Today' show.
Hoda Kotb has announced her departure from the Today show, and fans are in tears. On Thursday, the beloved journalist revealed that she will be stepping down as a co-host of the morning show so that she can spend more time with her children.
"I just turned 60, and it was such a monumental moment for me when I turned 60 years old, because I started thinking about that decade... I realized it was time for me to turn the page at 60 and try something new," Kotb said in her tearful statement. "I decided this is the right time for me to move on. I obviously had my kiddos late in life and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have. I feel like we only have a finite amount of time. And so, with all that being said, this is the hardest thing in the world."
The news of Kotb's exit has had fans expressing support for her decision, while also sharing how sorry they'll be to see her go. Scroll down to read what Today show watchers are saying on social media about Kotb leaving.
"Crying With You"
"Didn't see that coming! I'm crying with you this morning," one person wrote in a comment on Today's Instagram announcement. "I will miss you terribly, but you are giving your daughters the greatest gift you can give them… time with you! I wish you all the best!!"
"Good for You"
"Good for you," someone else offered. "60 is a transformational bday and if you can work less to have a more balanced life God Bless and do it. Your lil girls need you and wish you the best!"
"See You Later"
"You will be so missed!" another Today show fan exclaimed. "I started watching because of you and that'll leave a hole in our hearts but we know this isn't good bye just see you later."
"NOOOOOO!!!"
"NOOOOOO!!!" somebody else wrote. "I'll miss you Hoda! I wish good health and happiness to you and your girls!!!!"
"I Truly Admire You"
"You will be missed," a sad Today watcher added. "I truly admire you. Blessings to you and your family."
"Losing a Friend"
"I just cried my eyes out," one sorrowful fan penned. "Feels like I'm losing a daily friend. Good luck to you..."
"You Will Be Missed"
"I'm sad she is leaving," someone added, "but you have to do what is best for you! You will be missed."
"Thank You"
"Thank you for all you did," one last person said. "You touched so many lives. Like ripples on the water, they will extend out and go on forever."
Trending Now:
-
1Riley Keough Reveals New Details of Mother Lisa Marie Presley's Final Days
-
2Netflix's No. 1 Show Right Now Is Kicking up Controversy
-
3Rock Musician Dies of Esophageal Cancer: Daniel McMahon Was 41
-
4Shailene Woodley Opens up About Health Condition That Caused Hearing Loss
-
5Police Respond to Jennifer Aniston's LA Home