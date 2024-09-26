'Today' Show Fans Are in Tears After Hoda Kotb Announces Her Departure

Hoda Kotb has announced her departure from the Today show, and fans are in tears. On Thursday, the beloved journalist revealed that she will be stepping down as a co-host of the morning show so that she can spend more time with her children.

"I just turned 60, and it was such a monumental moment for me when I turned 60 years old, because I started thinking about that decade... I realized it was time for me to turn the page at 60 and try something new," Kotb said in her tearful statement. "I decided this is the right time for me to move on. I obviously had my kiddos late in life and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have. I feel like we only have a finite amount of time. And so, with all that being said, this is the hardest thing in the world."

The news of Kotb's exit has had fans expressing support for her decision, while also sharing how sorry they'll be to see her go. Scroll down to read what Today show watchers are saying on social media about Kotb leaving.