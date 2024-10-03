Menendez Brothers' Molestation Claims Being Investigated Amid 'Monster' Popularity on Netflix

Lyle and Erik Menendez, who have been in prison since 1990, have long alleged they were victims of sexual abuse by their father, Jose Menendez.

Menedez brothers are headed back to court. TMZ has reported that the molestation claims the siblings made against their father, Jose Menendez, are being investigated by authorities. This comes amidst the new scrutiny placed on the brothers' story following the Netflix release of Ryan Murphy's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón says that his office is reviewing the claims of Erik and Lyle Menendez that they were molested by their dad, according to TMZ. Gascón will now have to decide he believes the men should be given a new trial, or if his office should pursue a new sentence — presumably manslaughter — which could possibly see them set free.

Gascón also says he is aware of the new claims by a former member of the band Menudo who alleges that Jose molested him as well. TMZ notes that this is relevant to the Menedez brothers' second trial, specifically, due to the judge not allowing evidence that Jose allegedly molested his sons. A hearing is currently scheduled for Nov. 29.

Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted in 1996 of killing their parents and sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. The brothers claimed that they'd be raped and sexually molested by their father, and that their mother knew about it, which led them to murder their parents.

The second season of Monster follows the story of the Menendez brothers — portrayed by Cooper Koch and Nicholas Chavez — from multiple perspectives, and includes innuendos of incest and a murder motive that the younger Menendez brother claims are not accurate.

In response to Erik's criticism, Murphy came to the defense of the series, which he says the brothers haven't even seen. "I think it's interesting that he's issued a statement without having seen the show," Murphy said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, then adding, "It's really, really hard — if it's your life — to see your life up on screen.""