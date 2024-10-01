'Scream 7' Gets Official Release Date

Horror fans have been dying to know when Scream 7 will finally be released, and we now have an official release date. The new movie will slash its way into theaters on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026.

Scream 7 has been through quite a lot of changes since it was first announced in August 2023. At the time, Christopher Landon (Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones, Happy Death Day) was set to direct. Development on the movie was slowed due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike and 2023 Writers Guild of America strike, and then in November Melissa Barrera — who'd been a lead star in Scream (2022) and Scream VI — was fired over social media posts expressing support for Palestine during the 2023 Israel-Hamas war. These posts were interpreted as antisemitic by the film's producers.

The following day, it was revealed that Barrera's co-star Jenna Ortega would not be returning due to scheduling conflicts with filming the Netflix series Wednesday. Sometime later, sources claimed Ortega's exit was actually due to a salary dispute with Spyglass Media Group.

In December, Landon revealed that he too was no longer attachted to the sequel, saying: "I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited Scream 7 weeks ago. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it's time to move on."

Months later, it was announced that Neve Campbell would return as Sidney Prescott for the movie, and that Scream co-creator Kevin Williamson would direct, from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, who wrote Scream (2022) and Scream VI.