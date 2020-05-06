'The Conners' Delivers an Eventful Season 2 Finale, and Fans Are Here For It
The second season of The Conners came to an eventful close on Tuesday night, which resolved some plotlines and left a few open for when it eventually returns. As it juggled the show's multiple storylines, fans couldn't get enough. Warning: there are spoilers for The Conners Season 2 finale, "Bridge Over Troubled Conners" to follow.
Despite the fact that Dan (John Goodman) has been managed to move on romantically, he's still struggling with the normalcy of life with Louise (Katey Sagal). In fact, he'd barely gotten his embarrassment over wearing a CPAP around her before he had to confess his financial woes to her. Still, Louise proved to be supportive and even accompanied him to his trip to the bank. Unfortunately, much like the ham Dan brought, it did nothing to help.
Meanwhile, Darlene (Sara Gilbert), has been busy taking her own relationship to the next level with Ben (Jay R. Ferguson). As the two begin their apartment hunting, they find the perfect place, although it's populated by a rather obsessive bird owner -- although he wouldn't appreciate the term. Unfortunately, their plans started to fall apart when Darlene wanted to use the money to bail out her father -- an offer that Dan didn't take kindly to.
Finally, Becky (Lecy Goranson) also took a road trip to Mexico with her daughter, Beverly Rose, so she could meet her father, Emilio (Rene Rosado), and took an energy drink-charged Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) along with her. After partaking of the nice people and cheap tequila, she ended up marrying him.
@TheConnersABC this is the best season finale ever #TheConners— Edward Sanchez (@edwardistheman) May 6, 2020
“The Conners are going down!” - Darlene 😮😮😮😮 #TheConners— Myles-Spike Webby (@1986Webber) May 6, 2020
It looks like there is something ham can't fix this time. #TheConners @TheConnersABC pic.twitter.com/hTqfD7NZX8— Jamie Steinberg (@NotYerAvgChick) May 6, 2020
“One of your ancestors mess with a witch or something?” I relate to that so much. #theconners @TheConnersABC— Kelly Renae ♡ (@kellywashere101) May 6, 2020
I love Darlene's loyalty to her dad!!! #TheConners @THEsaragilbert— Jennifer Irons (@TeamBobbyEwing) May 6, 2020
@TheConnersABC is different than any other show to me. It feels like home! I've spent most of your life watching these wonderful people play these iconic characters! We need a season 3 renewal ASAP! The show and the cast, heck, even the couch, are iconic! #TheConners— William Neely (@wneely88) May 6, 2020
#TheConners I never thought I'd melt over a "So, you wanna get married?" proposal but yet here we are pic.twitter.com/7Gtd9Pmfvu— Spacecat Spliff (@SpacecatSpliff) May 6, 2020
That scene between Emilio and Becky was powerful. I got to admit, I got a little choked up seeing Emilio tell Becky he understood that she couldn't come back. #TheConners @TheConnersABC— Arturo (@ArturoFunaki) May 6, 2020
Me, every time I hear the name Emilio. #TheConners pic.twitter.com/s6ofT2unGh— Snoop Joshy Josh (@JoshMarino420) May 6, 2020
Oh my god the drama #TheConners— 💙Saucy_Sis💙 (@Saucy_Sis) May 6, 2020
A few minutes left. 😢😭 #TheConners pic.twitter.com/G4gPQ5BD15— Angel Delacruz (@Gypsy_heart28) May 6, 2020
So much happening in one episode! #theconners— Kayla (@kaylalb24) May 6, 2020
#TheConners Lol Jackie is so funny. I'm going to miss this family making me laugh every week. Especially while stuck in quarantine.— Spacecat Spliff (@SpacecatSpliff) May 6, 2020
#TheConners is one of, if not the best sitcom on TV. I'd really like to read about the next season becoming official, just saying! pic.twitter.com/nYVgfLeGi3— joe Schiavi (@ScoundrelPrez) May 6, 2020