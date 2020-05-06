'The Conners' Delivers an Eventful Season 2 Finale, and Fans Are Here For It

The second season of The Conners came to an eventful close on Tuesday night, which resolved some plotlines and left a few open for when it eventually returns. As it juggled the show's multiple storylines, fans couldn't get enough. Warning: there are spoilers for The Conners Season 2 finale, "Bridge Over Troubled Conners" to follow.

Despite the fact that Dan (John Goodman) has been managed to move on romantically, he's still struggling with the normalcy of life with Louise (Katey Sagal). In fact, he'd barely gotten his embarrassment over wearing a CPAP around her before he had to confess his financial woes to her. Still, Louise proved to be supportive and even accompanied him to his trip to the bank. Unfortunately, much like the ham Dan brought, it did nothing to help.

Meanwhile, Darlene (Sara Gilbert), has been busy taking her own relationship to the next level with Ben (Jay R. Ferguson). As the two begin their apartment hunting, they find the perfect place, although it's populated by a rather obsessive bird owner -- although he wouldn't appreciate the term. Unfortunately, their plans started to fall apart when Darlene wanted to use the money to bail out her father -- an offer that Dan didn't take kindly to.

Finally, Becky (Lecy Goranson) also took a road trip to Mexico with her daughter, Beverly Rose, so she could meet her father, Emilio (Rene Rosado), and took an energy drink-charged Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) along with her. After partaking of the nice people and cheap tequila, she ended up marrying him.