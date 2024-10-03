'GMA' Anchor Undergoes Surgery for Skin Cancer: Sam Champion Shares Health Update

'Keep a close eye on your skin… No one knows it better than you' Champion said.

Sam Champion, the popular weather anchor for Good Morning America, recently underwent a significant medical procedure to address skin cancer. The 63-year-old television personality took to social media to document his experience, providing his followers with a candid look into the challenges he faced during his treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City on Oct. 2.

Champion's journey began with a Mohs surgery, a specialized technique used to treat skin cancer. As explained to People by Johns Hopkins Medicine, this procedure involves the careful removal of thin layers of skin, which are then examined under a microscope to detect any remaining cancer cells. The process continues until only cancer-free tissue remains. Champion shared his experience through a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), beginning with a selfie surrounded by medical equipment. "First pass of the knife with Mohs surgery today! Now we wait for results," he captioned the image.

Unfortunately, the initial procedure was not sufficient to remove all the cancerous tissue. Champion updated his followers with a second selfie, expressing his disappointment: "2nd pass coming. -sigh-." He later elaborated on Instagram, saying, "A little longer and deeper necessary.. not gonna lie.. I'm disappointed.. but we are going to get it all out."

After nearly 12 hours of medical intervention, Champion shared a final update at 10:12 pm. The post included a close-up image of stitches beneath his eye, accompanied by a message of gratitude and caution: "Final final. We got it all! Thanks to a hard working group of very kind DRs and Nurses! Keep a close eye on your skin… No one knows it better than you… And when you see something you don't like, make sure you talk to your doctor."

Champion's openness about his skin cancer struggle is not new. In July, he shared a photo of himself with a circular bandage under his eye, reminding his followers of the importance of regular skin checks. "For about 30 years now, I've been reminding you guys to regularly have a doctor examine the places on your skin that just don't look right! I've had dozens of skin cancer removed, most simple basal cell… Today a biopsy on this one under my eye!" he wrote at the time.

The day following his surgery, Champion took to Instagram Stories to provide a more detailed update on his condition. "Physically doing great. I started to swell a little bit after the surgery but it's not as swollen today," he reported. However, he also acknowledged the emotional toll of the experience: "Mentally, yesterday was a rough day. I gotta say, I just felt a little overwhelmed on the second pass, but I think that's natural and normal."

Champion also discussed the potential long-term effects of the surgery, stating, "The damage is the damage, the scar will be the scar." He mentioned that while he wasn't in pain, his vision was "impacted a little bit" from the numbing injection. He added, "Always keep an eye on your own skin," and explained that this "was a spot that I had been watching because I noticed."

Reflecting on his past habits, Champion admitted to a history of sunbathing. However, he emphasized that his approach to sun exposure has drastically changed in recent years. "I haven't done that in years now. When I'm in a beach chair, I have an umbrella, and I have my sunscreen," he explained. Looking ahead, Champion affirmed his commitment to sun safety: "Sun exposure, I'll be very careful with now. I don't think legitimate sunbathing where you lay in the sun like a lizard, I don't think that's been a part of my recent past and it won't be a part of my close-to future, either."

Champion's transparency about his skin cancer experience has garnered support from colleagues and fans. His Good Morning America co-host and friend Robin Roberts praised his posts on X, writing, "Proud of you dear friend for taking care of yourself… and for making your mess your message for others!"

Through his ordeal, Champion has consistently emphasized the importance of vigilance when it comes to skin health. His message to fans remains clear: "Always keep an eye on your own skin." He added on X, "No one knows it better than you… And when you see something you don't like, make sure you talk to your doctor."