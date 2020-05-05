'The Conners': Jackie and Becky Plan for a Frantic Road Trip in the Season Finale (Exclusive)

:heavy_multiplication_x:

The Season 2 finale of The Conners will have a lot of issues on the table for the family to discuss Tuesday night, much like last week's episode promised. Along with all the usual family quarrels and financial hardships, the finale, titled "Bridge Over Troubled Conners," will also include a road trip to Mexico.

In this exclusive clip, Becky (Lecy Goranson) is planning to take her daughter, Beverly Rose, to Mexico so she can meet her father for the first time. Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) is also tagging along, and prepared for the hours of drive-time by downing 12 two-hour energy drinks, assuming it would sustain her for a full 24 hours. After Darlene (Sara Gilbert) explains to her aunt how energy drinks actually work, Jackie now has a possible heart attack to worry about. Meanwhile, Becky just has to remember to actually bring her daughter with her.

Along with Becky and Darlene's road trip down south, there's also looming financial issues ahead for the Conner clan. A pending foreclosure on the house was teased at the end of last Tuesday's episode, "CPAPs, Hickey's and Biscuits," and now the finale will find Dan having to reluctantly share his financial troubles with his new girlfriend, Louise (Katey Sagal). While financial troubles have never been a new thing for the Conners, it will mark one of the first times that Dan has to swallow his pride and come clean about it to an outsider.

While Dan prepares to do what he can to keep the family home in his name, Darlene has decided to move back out of the family home with Ben (Jay R. Ferguson), marking a major step forward for the couple. The two have been spending quite a bit of time lately arguing about how they to classify their relationship, with Darlene even dealing with feelings of jealously as he spent time with Becky. Then there's the fact that Darlene wants another kid of her own and wants Ben to be the father.

Season 2 of The Conners has marked an ambitious one for the Roseanne spinoff, which was marked by politically-themed live episodes, uncomfortable family reunions and the family still wrestling with the death of their matriarch, Roseanne (Roseanne Barr). To find out how — or if — the family will resolve their many issues, tune into The Conners' Season 2 finale on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.