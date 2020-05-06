'The Conners': Major Character Gets Married in Surprise Ceremony

There was quite a bit going on with Tuesday night's Season 2 finale of The Conners. There was Dan (John Goodman) facing the reality that he's about to lose his house and Darlene (Sara Gilbert) attempting to move out of the house and pursue a relationship with Ben (Jay R. Ferguson). Although that wasn't all.

There was also an impromptu road trip down Mexico way that Becky (Lecy Goranson) took with Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) so she could introduce her daughter, Beverly Rose, to her father, Emilio (Rene Rosado). While Jackie was primed for the drive after shotgunning way too many energy drinks, Becky and Emilio ended up having a meaningful reunion, taking in the cheap tequila and the nice people of Mexico.

As Emilio was saying goodbye to his infant daughter, he spoke like it would be the last time he'd ever see her. In an emotional moment, Becky asked him to get married -- just before the commercial break. Afterward, she was already back in the states and broke the news to her family that she'd gotten married as a means to get Emilio back in the country in about two years.

Dan wasn't exactly happy about the ordeal, given that Becky's technically breaking the law. However, the show's viewers were quite taken with the impromptu wedding -- be it a marriage of convenience or otherwise.