Watch Weatherman Stops Report to Save Woman Trapped in Car Live on Air

FOX News is shinning a spotlight on one of their hero weathermen. Hurricane Helene has brought some devastating weather through the East Coast, and one woman in a life-threatening situation was saved by meteorologist Bob Van Dillen as he was doing a live weather report.

As the Category 4 storm torn through the city, many roads began to flood, with the waters quickly rising. "You can see right here we've got this lady that drove into the area that's flooded out and she's screaming right now," Dillen told the Fox & Friends studio hosts as he was reporting live. Check out the full video below!

The woman could be heard screaming for help in the background, with Van Dillen eventually advising that he "just called 911" and "the fire department is coming." He then attempted to comfirt her by letting her know help was on the way, before telling the stuido team, "It's a situation. We'll get back to you in a bit. I'm going to see if I can help this lady out."

In a video shared by FOX News, the on-sight camera crew captured footage of Van Dillen heriocly rescuing the terrified woman and carrying her through chest deep floodwaters, on his back. He eventually gave her the shirt off his back, quite literally, so that she could try to get warmed up.