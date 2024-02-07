'The Conners' Star Emma Kenney Talks Harris' 'Next Step' in Season 6 (Exclusive)

The Conners returns for Season 6 on Wednesday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. One of the more interesting characters is Harris, who had an emotional journey during the fifth season. PopCulture.com spoke to Emma Kenney, who plays Harris on The Conners, and she said she's excited to see what's next for her character.

"I think the past couple of years for Harris has been a lot of trial and error, and she's figuring out where she sees her future and what she wants to evolve into," Kenney told PopCulture. "And I think this season so far has been a lot of her trying to figure out her next step and decide who she wants to be as an adult moving forward."

Harris was mostly single during Season 5. It's possible she could stay that way for Season 6 since Harris is all about finding herself. "I don't think she's focused on her love life unless someone were to fall from the sky," Kenney said. "I think right now she's trying to figure out her career and who she wants to be, at least in the first four episodes."

Fans will also be watching how Harris continues to deal with the miscarriage she suffered in Season 5. "That definitely was an emotional storyline," Kenney explained. "I think it is something that many people, unfortunately, will go through, many women. And we also got to see how it affected the other members of the family, which I think is also something that obviously comes up with situations like that. I love that The Conners tackles real issues that people go through, so viewers can maybe feel a little bit less alone at home."

Like most of the characters in The Conners, Harris has had her share of ups and downs. And as Harris continues to grow, Kenney enjoys growing with her. "I think Harris has gone through many different phases, which is natural to go through while you're growing up, especially young adult, late teenage years. So it's been fun to be able to evolve that way," Kenney said. "I also have enjoyed getting older on the show and becoming more peer-like with my aunts and elder figures on the show and the family."