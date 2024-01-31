'The Conners' Season 6 to Feature 'Big Surprise Twist' With Returning Cast Member

Big surprises are coming to The Conners. The ABC sitcom is finally coming back on air soon for its sixth season, and fans have been wondering about one particular character. During Season 5, fans were shocked to learn about Estelle Parsons' Bev's dementia diagnosis. The Season 5 trailer previewed Dan and Darlene worried about Bev, as she was nowhere to be found in her living room. Now it seems they won't have to be worried much longer.

TVLine confirms that Parsons will be returning in Episodes 2 and 3 of Season 6 as Bev, but that's only the beginning. Executive producer Bruce Helford told the outlet, "There has been a lot of speculation about her. There's a big surprise twist in these couple of episodes… and anybody who is a Bev fan is really going to enjoy these."

Not too much is known about what happened with Bev or her state of mind, but considering that Parsons will be coming back for at least a couple of episodes is a good sign. It also sounds like the surprise twist might be a positive twist rather than a negative twist. There is no telling what the storyline will involve, but it will surely keep fans on their toes, whether good or bad.

Meanwhile, Estelle Parsons isn't the only one making a return to The Conners. It was previously revealed that guest star Sean Astin will be coming back after making an appearance during Season 5 as Becky's new love interest, Tyler. It was also confirmed that Jayden Rey has departed the sitcom as Mary Conner ahead of Season 6, but it's unclear how the series will address her absence or if the door is open for her to return in the future.

Luckily, fans won't have to wait much longer to find out and get the answers they've so desperately wanted for months. Season 6 of The Conners will be premiering next Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Although the season will only consist of 13 episodes due to the Hollywood strikes, there will still surely be enough for everyone to watch and enough questions to be answered. It should be interesting to see what happened with Bev and what that surprise twist is, but people will have to tune in to find out.