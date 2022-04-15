'The Conners' Brings Back 'Back to the Future' Star to Reprise 'Roseanne' Guest Role

✖

Christopher Lloyd has had a busy few weeks. The beloved actor is returning to his Roseanne role Lou in an upcoming episode of The Conners. Lloyd also signed on to make a horror movie about the Spirit Halloween stores this week and booked a mysterious part in The Mandalorian Season 3 last month.

Lloyd, 83, appears in The Conners episode "The Best Laid Plans, A Contrabassoon and A Sinking Feeling," reports Deadline. The outlet published a photo of Lloyd with series star John Goodman. The episode finds Darlene (Sara Gilbert) struggling with construction stress. After a serious accident, Darlene re-evaluates her life and makes a major decision. Lou returns as a combative contrabassoon teacher for Mark (Ames McNamara). After butting heads with Mark, Dan tries to help the situation but discovers they have similarities.

Lloyd's Lou character was not part of the original Roseanne run. In an episode of the 2018 revival, "No Country for Old Women," he appeared as a new boyfriend for Roseanne and Jackie's mother, Beverly (Estelle Parsons). The 2018 revival was canceled after ABC fired Roseanne Barr for her racist tweets. It was replaced by The Conners, which is now in its fourth season. New episodes air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Lloyd is best known for playing Doc Brown in the Back to the Future movies and won two Emmys for Taxi. He won a third Emmy in 1992 for Road to Avonlea. In recent years, he has also stopped by The Big Bang Theory, 12 Monkeys, A.P. Bio, and NCIS to make guest appearances. In March, he signed on for a mysterious role in The Mandalorian, marking his first time in the Star Wars franchise.

Earlier this week, Lloyd joined Rachel Leigh Cook in Spirit Halloween, a movie inspired by the costume stores that pop up across the country during the Halloween season. The movie was directed by David Poag and written by Billie Bates. Producers told Variety the movie has already been filmed and will hit theaters in October. The story focuses on three middle-schoolers who spend a night locked in a Spirit Halloween store and discover that an evil spirit took over the animatronic characters inside. Noor Ahmed, president of Strike Back Studios, produced the movie with Shannon Houchins. Tomás' Yanelevich, Peter Bevan, Mariana Sanjurjo and Clay Epstein are executive producers.