‘The Conners’ Fans Can Now Own the Family’s Actual Furniture, Here’s How

The Conners fans have a big opportunity available, as a new charity auction is providing a chance to own some of the family’s actual furniture. Over at Charitybuzz.com, a collection of items that were used on the hit ABC sitcom. The items are collectively valued at $5,000, and the current bidding price is $2,750. Fans have just under four days left to place their bids.

In a description of the auctions, Charitybuzz writes, “Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles is auctioning pieces of television history, giving fans the chance to own iconic items from the set of ABC’s hit Wednesday night comedy, The Conners! This includes a screen used afghan, headboard, dresser and 2 wooden nightstands all part of The Conner’s home. Also included is a signed script by members of the cast.” The also features some condition notes for would-be bidders, which explain that “the included pieces have been used on set, the end tables do not match. There is overall general ware, scratches, and the drawers do not slide to their full capacity.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

.@TheConnersABC is partnering with @HabitatLA & @charitybuzz to auction off pieces of furniture from The Conners’ on-screen home AND a signed script by the cast! This is a great way to get your hands on a piece of TV history for a great cause. Bid now! https://t.co/cYpNcorxsD pic.twitter.com/96ipEBztyl — ABC (@ABCNetwork) December 3, 2021

Included in the collection of Conners set items are a “Screen used afghan made of yarn, dresser, 2 wooden nightstands,” and one headboard. Additionally, there is a Conners script, and some of the items are signed by members of the cast. The winning bidder will also receive a letter of authenticity, which validates the set items as official pieces of the Conners set.

Notably, this isn’t the first time The Conners has given fans a chance to have a deeper connection to the show. Back in September, ABC launched the “You Can Be a Conner” sweepstakes. According to ABC, “a Conner family member will call each lucky sweepstakes winner for a live conversation regarding how they deal with some of the same life issues that the Conners navigate on a daily basis.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the raffle, Fishman explained that part of the excitement of giving fans a chance to make a virtual appearance is that “you never know exactly what they’re going to ask.” He added, “That’s part of the joy. That’s part of the excitement for both us and the audience all at the same time.” Fishman, who also works behind the camera as Conners director on occasion, then said, “I always think that the fans are part of this show. They’re the extra element… So the best part is getting to share it in a totally unique way that no one has ever done before.” Fans can catch up with when it airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.