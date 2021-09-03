Christopher Lloyd Makes Guest Appearance as Rick in New 'Rick and Morty' Clip

✖

Rick and Morty are going somewhere they never have before: into live-action! Adult Swim released a surprising clip ahead of this week's episode, and it features Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty in the flesh in a way that fans have never seen before. Not only that, but t Involves a brilliant bit of stunt casting, with Back to the Future's Christopher Lloyd as Rick and Knives Out's Jaeden Martell as Morty.

In the clip, the flesh and blood Rick and Morty step through a portal after an adventure, and Lloyd fires off one of Rick's Iconic belches before growling "Morty, we're home" to his clearly perturbed grandson. Lloyd shared the clip on Twitter, writing "Surprise!" He also shared a follow-up tweet, writing "GREAT SCOTT MORTY," a play on his iconic Back to the Future line.

This Is a particularly perfect bit of casting, considering the fact that Rick and Morty has often been described as Back to the Future with an edge, with Rick clearly a more sinister version of Doc Brown. Lloyd was asked about the show in an interview with the Phoenix New Times, and he admitted that the cartoon phenomenon had reached his notice. "I don't follow it closely, but I've seen a few episodes and I gotta tell you, I think it's a lot of fun. I know it's some kind of parody of Doc and Marty," he said. When asked if he would be willing to guest on the show, he replied "I'd like to, of course. I think it's really fun."

Fans were absolutely thrilled by the big reveal, responding to Lloyd's tweet with enthusiasm. "Please tell us Doc… will we have more of this? PLEASE SAY YES!" tweeted one fan. "My life is officially complete," wrote another. "i suddenly feel flooded with giant puddle of childhood memories, and honestly i've never been happier," gushed another fan. It is currently unclear how this clip will play into the upcoming episode, but hopefully, viewers will get even more footage of Lloyd in a role he fits so well.