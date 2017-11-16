NBC’s ‘The Brave’ to Wrap Its Season Early With 13 Episodes

Television’s new wave of military dramas have not worked, including NBC‘s The Brave. The network has decided to end the Anne Heche-starring series early, with only 13 episodes.

“Dean Georgaris and our executive producers and cast have created a compelling drama, with top-notch production values, that have captured the intense pressure facing our military personnel in the field and the analysts back home in their unrelenting fight to protect our freedom,” Jennifer Salke, President of NBC Entertainment, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “We couldn’t be prouder of the work they all do.”

NBC left the door open for a second season of The Brave, but a decision likely wouldn’t be made until the end of the 2017-2018 TV season.

Like The Blacklist and This Is Us before it, NBC hoped the post-Voice slot would turn The Brave into its latest hit drama. But since it runs against ABC’s surprise hit The Good Doctor, it never drew a huge audience. The show has averaged 8.5 million viewers and a 2.0 18-49 rating so far.

When The Voice returns on Feb. 26, Good Girls will take the post-Voice slot. The show was created by Jenna Bans, and stars Mae Whitman and Retta.

The Brave is one of three military dramas that debuted this season to mixed returns. The CW announced that Valor won’t get a “back nine” order, while CBS picked up SEAL Team for a full season.

The Brave stars Heche, Mike Vogel and Natacha Karam and focuses on a military Special Ops squad and their director in Washington.

Photo credit: NBCUniversal