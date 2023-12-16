'The Bold and The Beautiful' Star Leaves Series Hours Before Daytime Emmys

The Bold and the Beautiful is seeing a major and surprising casting change. Deadline reports that Krista Allen, who portrays Dr. Taylor Hayes on the long-running soap, will no longer be on the show. Allen joined the series in 2021 as a replacement for Hunter Tylo. The news comes ahead of the Daytime Emmys tonight, which Allen is nominated for. The actress is up for Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress, her very first Emmy nomination.

The departure was evidently not by choice, as she told the outlet she found out in October her contract wouldn't be renewed. She also hasn't been seen in an episode of The Bold and the Beautiful since Nov. 8. "The craziest thing is right before I got dropped, I did the cast photo shoot, and then the next week they called and said, 'We're not going to keep your third year and thank you very much, you were wonderful and thank you, goodbye,'" Allen shared. "And I was like, what?"

"I think the hardest thing for me has been trying to stay quiet," Allen continued. "I haven't known what to say. And then when I got dropped, I was like, 'Oh, okay, is the show going to announce this?' But they never did. And then on Dec. 10, just recently, it was Taylor's two-year anniversary [of being on the show], and I came back to Twitter for the first time since June to engage with fans again, just to say thank you because there were so many congratulations and people saying, 'I can't wait to see you back on screen' and 'When are you coming back?'"

An insider revealed to Deadline that while Krista Allen was offered to appear on The Bold and the Beautiful in a recurring capacity, she turned it down. Meanwhile, a rep for the actress said that she was offered the opportunity to say just three lines in a single episode "after a couple months of nothing." Not long after Allen received her Emmy nomination in April, her appearances on the soap started to dwindle down.

As of now, Allen is unsure if Dr. Taylor Hayes will be recast, but she knows how much the character is missed when she isn't on. "I think Taylor is needed," Allen admitted. Taylor has been resurrected before, as Allen took over the role from Hunter Tylo, so you never know what could happen. Hopefully, it won't take long for Allen to pick up another role, whether on another soap or a different series altogether.