'The Bold and the Beautiful' to Feature Guest Spot From Legendary Singer

Opera star Andrea Bocelli is officially making his way to the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful! PEOPLE exclusively reports that the legendary singer will appear on the June 26 episode of the long-running soap, which was filmed in Italy. The episode will see Katherine Kelly Lang's Brooke arrange with "her friend, Andrea's wife, Veronica Bocelli, to surprise Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) with a special performance of his popular song, 'A Te.'"

Not only will Andrea Bocelli be appearing in the episode, but his wife Veronica and their daughter Virginia will be on it as well. The episode will mark the completion of Rome-set episodes that will begin airing on June 16 through the 26. While the series has filmed in Italy before, having jetted to Lako Como, Venice, Portofino, and the region of Puglia over the years, this marks the first time they've filmed in Rome.

Andrea Bocelli is an Italian singer, born visually impaired, rising to fame in 1994 after winning the newcomer's section of the 44th Sanremo Music Festival. He only has three other projects under his name when it comes to filmography, appearing in the short Omaggio a Roma in 2009, writing the Italian biographical film adaptation of the 199 novel The Music of Silence. His most recent film venture was A Bocelli Family Christmas last year, which ended up as a television film. This seems like it will be his first American appearance on a TV show, and it sounds like it's going to be a pretty great one.

It's going to be exciting to see Andrea Bocelli on The Bold and the Beautiful, and it's definitely a great way to end the Rome arc of the series. There is no telling just what the gang will be up to, as Matthew Atkinson (Thomas), Scott Clifton (Liam), Annika Noelle (Hope), Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter), and Jacquelin MacInnes Wood (Steffy) all traveled to The Eternal City to film for the soap opera. It's always unpredictable, and it's likely some things will be going down, but at least in the June 26 episode, it will surely be a pretty special one, so fans won't want to miss.

New episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful air weekdays at 1:30 p.m. ET on CBS, with the current 36th season also streaming on Paramount+. So if fans miss the Andrea Bocelli episode or simply want to watch it again, it will be available to stream the day after, so there will be plenty of time to watch it.