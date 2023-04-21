'The Bold and the Beautiful' Star Announces Pregnancy

Jacqueline Wood is about to be a mom of four! The Bold and the Beautiful actress announced during a Monday appearance on The Talk celebrating The Bold and the Beautiful's 9000th episode that she is pregnant and expecting her fourth child with husband Elan Ruspoli. The couple are already proud parents to Rise, 4, Lenix, 2, and 11-month-old Brando.



The actress, 36, shared the exciting news while discussing her recent birthday trip to Vegas with Ruspoli, sharing that she "couldn't party hard, because I'm pregnant again." As the audience and co-hosts applauded the news, Wood went on to quip, "I feel like every time I'm here I'm always announcing that I'm pregnant" Wood said that all she "wanted for my birthday was just to eat and sleep. When I'm not pregnant, I am a good time. Nobody knows fun until you go out with a mom who used to be lit." Wood did not share when baby Ruspoli No. 4 is set to arrive.

The pregnancy announcement comes less than one year after Wood and Ruspoli welcomed their third child Brando in May 2021. The couple announced the little one's birth on Instagram, Wood sharing a sweet photo of all three of her sons as she wrote, "And then there were 3. meet ..𝙱𝚁𝙰𝙽𝙳𝙾 𝙴𝙻𝙸𝙾𝙽 𝚁𝚄𝚂𝙿𝙾𝙻𝙸." The couple welcomed their first child, son Rise, in 2019, with Lenix, now 2, following in 2021.



News that the couple is set to add another little one to their brood was met with congratulatory messages from fans, with one person writing, "What a huge milestone for Jacqueline MacInnes Woods and I say congrats to her!" Somebody else shared, "Congrats to her and her husband on having another baby," with a third person commenting, "Congratulations on child number four."



Wood is best known for her portrayal of Steffy Forrester Finnegan, a character that made her a two-time Daytime Emmy winner for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, on CBS' The Bold and the Beautiful. The popular soap marked its 9000th episode on Tuesday, April 18. During her The Talk appearance, Wood said she is "super honored to be part of it," adding that she "actually grew up watching the show, so to be part of the 9000th episode, it's a significant moment for the show but also for myself. I grew up watching it with my grandmother." New episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful air weekdays at 1:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Episodes are also available for streaming on Paramount+.