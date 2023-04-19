'The Bold and the Beautiful' Adding 2 Big Celebrity Cameos Following Milestone Episode

The Bold and the Beautiful has plenty to celebrate this week! On Tuesday, April 18, the long-running CBS soap opera marked a major milestone when it aired its 9,000th episode. The standalone episode focused on fashion executive and heiress Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), per Deadline. But the celebrations continue into Wednesday's episode, when Lil Nas X and The Late Late Show host James Corden will guest star in a scene alongside B&B's Annika Noelle (Hope Logan) and Sean Kanan (Deacon Sharpe).

Lil Nas X makes his acting debut as a waiter in the Italian restaurant Il Giardino with Corden set to portray a bumbling busboy. The duo's appearance on the CBS soap comes on the heels of their recent Carpool Karaoke segment, which aired in March on The Late Late Show and was taped in part on the B&B set with Noelle and Kanan.

We’re on cloud 9(thousand)! 😉 Celebrate #BoldandBeautiful’s 9000th episode this week on @CBS! 👏 Watch the latest on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/8XLqgu8Umm — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 16, 2023

Created by the late William J. Bell and his wife, Lee Phillip Bell, The Bold and the Beautiful premiered on March 23, 1987. Set in Los Angeles and in the glamorous world of the Los Angeles fashion scene, the soap centers around the wealthy and powerful Forrester family, as well as the Logans and Spencers, and follows their lives, loves, successes, and heartbreaks. The series has aired thousands of episodes throughout its run, snagging 100 Daytime Emmy Award wins and more than 300 nominations. The Bold and the Beautiful is the most-watched U.S.-produced daytime drama series in the world. In May 2022, CBS officially renewed The Bold and the Beautiful for two more years through the 2023-2024 season, extending the show through Seasons 36 and 37.

"For 35 years, The Bold and the Beautiful has been a cornerstone of our No. 1 daytime lineup," Margot Wain, Senior Vice President, Daytime Programs, CBS Entertainment, said at the time. "Congratulations to our talented cast and crew, as well as Bradley Bell, who have made this show a creative and ratings success, and thank you to B&B's dedicated fans, whose passion for these characters and stories is unrivaled."

New episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful air weekdays at 1:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Episodes are also available for streaming on Paramount+. The show's milestone 9,000th episode dropped on Tuesday.