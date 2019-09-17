‘The Blacklist’ Season 7 Trailer Released

Things aren’t going too smoothly for Raymond “Red” Reddington in the Season 7 trailer of The Blacklist. The former fugitive-turned-good guy finds himself in a sticky situation stemming from the last season’s finale. Russian agent Katarina Rostova has Red tied up as her captive as she presses him for valuable information.

The trailer shows just how serious of a threat Rostova is going to be for Red. Looking back at the Season 6 finale, Rostova was found by Red and eventually upon kissing him, jabbed him with a needle while her men came in to take him away.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I don’t like this, Raymond,” Katarina explains to a battered Red. “I can assure you that before we’re finished, you’re going to tell everything I want to know.”

Fans of the show are well aware of the danger Katarina presents. The Russian agent is the mother of Liz Keen and seems to have some type of history with Red.

Trying to find Red alone would be a fool’s errand. #TheBlacklist pic.twitter.com/UiQJ2CIuiA — The Blacklist (@NBCBlacklist) September 16, 2019

In an interview with TV Line, series creator Jon Bokenkamp shared that Katarina is going to be the most formidable opponent of Red and the gang.

“[Liz] thinks Katarina is dead and hasn’t seen her mother since she was 4 or 5. If she were to meet Katarina, she may not know that it’s her mother, and there may be an opportunity for Katarina to come into Liz’s life in a way that is anything but motherly.”

He continued: “More than any season before, we’re starting to fill in those blanks. Big pieces of the story snap into place in ways that we’ve really not been able to do until now.”

Entertainment Weekly spoke with the show’s other executive producer, John Eisendrath, after last year’s finale. There he shared how it will be interesting to see just how Red can get out the jam with Rostova.

“It’s always fun to see how Red sort of tries to wiggle himself out of these dangerous situations and this will be a seismic one,” said Eisendrath, who also added that her presence will “definitely impact” Liz.

The Blacklist made its debut on September 23, 2013. The hit NBC show stars James Spader as Red. Megan Boone, stars Diego Klattenhoff, Ryan Eggold and Henry Lennix.