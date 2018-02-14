‘The Blacklist’: ‘Fringe’ Alum John Noble to Guest Star

John Noble is coming to The Blacklist.

The Fringe veteran will appear in the February 28 episode of the hit NBC drama as Raleigh Sinclair III, Entertainment Weekly reports, an artisan who has made it his life’s work to provide people with outlets for their darkest emotions.

As the Blacklister of the week, Raleigh is a meticulous, exacting man who expects unquestioned obedience from his murderous clients, for whom he develops airtight alibis.

“We’ve been big fans of John Noble for a long time, and we’ve desperately wanted for him to play a Blacklister, but could never quite find a role that was peculiar or strange or specific enough for John,” executive producer Jon Bokenkamp told EW. “We now have that role in Mr. Raleigh Sinclair III. And believe me, not only does John Noble nail it, but he also brings something new and fresh to The Blacklist.”

The Sleepy Hollow star, who is also currently voicing the season 3 big bad on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, will appear in the same episode as The Good Wife star Martha Plimpton.

Plimpton is set to play Dr. Sharon Friedman, a tough but fair-minded psychotherapist who is hired by the FBI to evaluate Liz’s (Megan Boone) fitness for duty following the death of her husband.

EW released photos of the upcoming episode showing Noble, along with guest star David Call (Quantico). The photos also show a tense moment between Liz and Dr. Friedman.

During Feb. 7’s episode, Liz met face-to-face with her grandfather Dom (Brian Dennehy) for the first time, the father of her (supposed) late mother Katarina Rosova (Lotte Verbeek). The encounter came as Liz continued the search for her husband Tom’s (Ryan Eggold) killer.

The show aired its landmark 100th episode on Jan. 17, which was an opportune time for the cast to reflect on the long road that got them there and what’s next.

“For me, today is episode 11 of the fifth season. So it marks the halfway point and of course it’s episode 100. That feels like a lot of television,” Spader told Variety. “What I’m really amazed at is that after 100 episodes we have so much more story to tell. We’ve still got a ways to go until the endgame.”

Boone added, “This show, I think, has longevity because it packs in a lot of entertainment.

The Blacklist, which stars James Spader, Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Lennix, Amir Arison, Mozhan Marno and Hisham Tawfiq, will return with all new episodes February 28, following a Winter Olympics break.