Thanksgiving Day Parade Viewers Are Beyond Upset That Al Roker Is Missing

By Anna Rumer

Al Roker is definitely being missed as the TODAY show weatherman misses out on the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Roker had to sit out the holiday tradition after suffering a serious health scare earlier this month, and he was missed not only by his co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, but also by viewers watching at home.

Kotb and Guthrie kicked off the parade by sending love to their "best pal" Roker, whom Kotb said was "recovering very well." Guthrie added, "We love you Al! We'll see you next year." Weather presenter Dylan Dreyer stepped in to cover for Roker on the parade route as the whole TODAY crew wished their friend and co-worker a happy Thanksgiving.

'Butter' Days

And of course, people couldn't help but look back at Roker's most iconic moment at the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, when he encountered an overenthusiastic stick of butter.

'Everything's Ruined'

Some viewers even thought Thanksgiving was "ruined" by Roker's absence, joking that he should host the parade virtually.

'Devastating'

Others who might not have heard the news of Roker's health scare were confused and disappointed at his absence.

'Thanksgiving is Cancelled'

Many viewers thought said that Roker's absence made the holiday feel just a little bit less special.

Health Scare

After missing consecutive episodes of TODAY earlier this month, Roker took to Instagram on Nov. 18 to share why he had been absent from the NBC morning show. "So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I've been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs," he wrote. "After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone."

