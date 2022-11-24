Thanksgiving Day Parade Viewers Are Beyond Upset That Al Roker Is Missing

Al Roker is definitely being missed as the TODAY show weatherman misses out on the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Roker had to sit out the holiday tradition after suffering a serious health scare earlier this month, and he was missed not only by his co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, but also by viewers watching at home.

Kotb and Guthrie kicked off the parade by sending love to their "best pal" Roker, whom Kotb said was "recovering very well." Guthrie added, "We love you Al! We'll see you next year." Weather presenter Dylan Dreyer stepped in to cover for Roker on the parade route as the whole TODAY crew wished their friend and co-worker a happy Thanksgiving.