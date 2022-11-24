Thanksgiving Day Parade Viewers Are Beyond Upset That Al Roker Is Missing
Al Roker is definitely being missed as the TODAY show weatherman misses out on the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Roker had to sit out the holiday tradition after suffering a serious health scare earlier this month, and he was missed not only by his co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, but also by viewers watching at home.
Kotb and Guthrie kicked off the parade by sending love to their "best pal" Roker, whom Kotb said was "recovering very well." Guthrie added, "We love you Al! We'll see you next year." Weather presenter Dylan Dreyer stepped in to cover for Roker on the parade route as the whole TODAY crew wished their friend and co-worker a happy Thanksgiving.
'Butter' Days
And of course, people couldn't help but look back at Roker's most iconic moment at the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, when he encountered an overenthusiastic stick of butter.
However, it’s not quite the same without Al Roker and his best friend Stick of Butter 😭— michelle 🌻 (@cincymichey) November 24, 2022
Gonna miss Al Roker this year as he recovers 😭 Who else is going to roughhouse a stick of butter?! pic.twitter.com/5kdQ4gd2uN— Carly Terzigni 🎄 (@carlyterzigni) November 24, 2022
'Everything's Ruined'
Some viewers even thought Thanksgiving was "ruined" by Roker's absence, joking that he should host the parade virtually.
Al Roker not at the parade, the holidays are cancelled. Everything's ruined. Come back next year.— Panda the Gator Feeding Sewer Nun (@Pandalots) November 24, 2022
Al Roker better hop on a zoom rn and host this mfn parade I SWEAR- pic.twitter.com/KsQvfBS5Nz— !Megan! (she/her) (@morethanpilots) November 24, 2022
'Devastating'
Others who might not have heard the news of Roker's health scare were confused and disappointed at his absence.
No Al Roker at the Thanksgiving parade… devastating— K (@kaylaxcx) November 24, 2022
What the heck? No Al Roker this year?— joe burrow fan account (@sohelpmegawd) November 24, 2022
'Thanksgiving is Cancelled'
Many viewers thought said that Roker's absence made the holiday feel just a little bit less special.
It is not the Macy’s thanksgiving parade without Al Roker. Thanksgiving is cancelled— morgan⚡️ (@clapfrthwolfman) November 24, 2022
The parade isn’t the same without Al Roker. I hope he is resting and healing with his loved ones today #MacysParade— Elisa Lauren ☕️ (@elisalauren14) November 24, 2022
Health Scare
After missing consecutive episodes of TODAY earlier this month, Roker took to Instagram on Nov. 18 to share why he had been absent from the NBC morning show. "So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I've been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs," he wrote. "After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone."