'Today' Show's Al Roker Hospitalized

Today show meteorologist Al Roker is in the hospital after suffering a blood clot in his leg that "sent some clots into [his] lungs." The beloved 68-year-old news anchor took to Instagram on Friday morning to give an update to fans who were wondering where he has been this week amid his absence from the Today show.

"So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I've been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs," Roker wrote. "After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone."

His co-anchors discussed the news on the broadcast Friday morning, saying they were all rooting for his recovery and missing him at work. "He's in good spirits, we've all talked to him," Savannah Guthrie said. "Not that you need us to tell you how incredible he is," Dylan Dreyer agreed. "The first time I called him, he immediately said, 'Hey Dilly Dyl, how are the boys?!' That's classic Al, in good spirits." Guthrie agreed, "He's on the mend and on the way to recovery."

They also sent him words of encouragement in the comments of his Instagram post. "Al Roker-- hurry back to us... counting the days xoxoxo," Hoda Kotb wrote. "You're the strongest person we know. We miss you and will see you soon!" Guthrie said.

Fans of the morning show also took to social media to send well wishes Roker's way. "[Prayers] for @alroker, in the hospital recovering from issues with blood clots. You're missed Al!" one fan tweeted. "Get well soon-need you back on @TODAYshow-my day isn't the same without you!"

"I hope uncle @alroker is getting better and on his way to a speedy recovery! We love u Young Fella!" another fan wrote. "Pray for you @alroker," a Twitter user from Parkersburg, West Virginia wrote.

Earlier this week, Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, shared about "renewed hope' on social media, posting a photo of a skyline with bridges and buildings in the background. "New day. Renewed hope for good things," she wrote on the post, according to 10Z Viral. Responding to a fan who noticed Roker's Today show absence and asked if he was "ill," Roberts wrote, "Ahh thanks for this. He's a bit under the weather, but ok." After Roker announced his hospitalization on Instagram, Roberts left a comment on the post: "So grateful for the top notch medical care and prayer warriors from every corner. We love you dearly sweet Al and can't wait to get you home."